Kisoro accident claims two football players

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two footballers attached to the Kisoro based Highland Gorilla Sports Club have died in a motor accident which injured five others. The deceased players are Brian Iranatwe alias Don and Edwin Twizere.

Iranatwe is also the former Kisoro municipality National Unity Platform (NUP) party mayoral candidate.

Ambrose Hafasha, an eyewitness told our reporter that the accident occurred at around 7:30pm on Sunday at Rugaaji village in Nyundo sub county along Nyundo-Bukimbiri feeder road in Kisoro district.

Hafasha says that the players of Highland Gorilla Sports Club were returning to Kisoro town from a friendly match with Bukimbiri Federation Football Club in Bukimbiri sub-county aboard a Datsun pickup registration number UAD 506S where they lost 6-0.

He however says that the speeding vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region police spokesperson says Iranatwe died on the spot while Twizere breathed his last this morning at St Francis Mutorere hospital.

He says the five injured players are in critical condition at Kisoro hospital while the deceased’s bodies are at the same hospital pending postmortem.

According to Maate, investigations to establish the cause of the accident are still ongoing vide file number TAR 10/2021 at Kisoro police station.

The head coach of Highland Gorilla Sports Club Emmanuel Ndayambaje was still in shock and could not comment on the accident.

URN