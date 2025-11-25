Kirarira claims back to back Order of Merit award at Ebb Club

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Saidi Kirarira completed the season by claiming the MTN Monthly Order of Merit award at Entebbe Club with a solid 64 nett on Saturday. He beat a field of 108 golfers on the 18-hole lakeside course.

“Of course, it feels great. You know, it’s never easy on the course. Consistency is key here and all we do is to chase it. I am glad that I managed to stay consistent all through the 11 rounds of action,” Kirarira said after the victory.

The handicap 9 golfer has played a solid round after round throughout the year with scores of 71, 72, 75, 65, 70, 68, 66, 69, 70, 74, and 64, with 543 for his best 8 in the year.

The MTN Ladies Order of Merit goes to the wire at the Grand MTN Mug of Mugs next month with a showdown between race leader Esther Aganyira and last year’s winner Peace Helen; they both have 537 and 543 after 8 rounds going into the finale.

Dickson Agaba claimed the Men’s Group A with 70 nett, Ronald Osekeny claimed Group B with 68 nett, and Musa Baguma was the winner of Group C with 67 nett.

Rukia Nalwoga was the best lady golfer in her category, Group A, with 70 nett, with Peace Helen claiming Group B with 71 nett on countback.

The seniors category was won by Richard Mucunguzi, with 70 nett, while Nelson Mutai was the guest winner with 61.

The Monthly Tee is sponsors by the MTN Uganda, with other partners Cfao Motors, WtW, Castle Lite Uganda and MTN Momo