Kiprotich produces 2nd best career time in Fukuoka marathon

1. Sondre Nordstad Moen (Norway) – 2:05:48 – AR

2. Stephen Kiprotich ( 🇺🇬 Uganda) – 2:07:10

3. Suguru Osako (Japan/NOP) – 2:07:19 – PB

4. Bedan Karoki (Kenya/DeNA) – 2:08:44

5. Amanuel Mesel (Eritrea) – 2:09:22

6. Daisuke Uekado (Japan/Otsuka Seiyaku) – 2:09:27 – PB

7. Yoshiki Takenouchi (Japan/NTT Nishi Nihon) – 2:10:01 – PB

8. Michael Githae (Kenya/Suzuki Hamamatsu AC) – 2:10:46 – PB

9. Yuki Kawauchi (Japan/Saitama Pref. Gov’t) – 2:10:53

10. Takuya Fukatsu (Japan/Asahi Kasei) – 2:12:04

Fukuoka, Japan | THE INDEPENDENT | Stephen Kiprotich capped his year with another second place marathon finish in Fukuoka. He has run only two marathons this year.

Japan is turning out to be a favourite running venue for the 28-year-old Kiprotich, as he set his second best time of 2:07:10 in Sunday’s 2017 Fukuoka International Marathon. His best time remains 2:06:33 at the 2015 Tokyo Marathon.

Sunday’s run produced a surpise winner in Norways’ Sondre Nordtad Moen, who took down all comers to win the 2017 Fukuoka International Marathon in a new European record 2:05:48.

After a very fast start, the big names including Kiprotich, defending champ Yemane Tsegay (Ethiopia) and last year’s 3rd-placer Yuki Kawauchi of Japan all fell off the pace.

Moen then with another favourite Bedan Karoki from Kenya led past the 30km point before former Olympic and World Champion Kiprotich overhauled him to take charge of second place.

Pushing up the last uphill to the track he crossed the finish line in 2:05:48, only the second man ever to go under 2:06 in Fukuoka and a new European record, the fastest record-legal time ever by an athlete born outside Africa.

Well done Stephen and NN Running Team! pic.twitter.com/oQQEYkyrbQ — SUSHI MAN (@sushimankawarai) December 3, 2017

Having skipped the World Championships after struggling to hit peak form in time, the Fukuoka event was only Kiprotich’s second marathon this year. He put up his best showing in three years when he finished second at the Haspa Hamburg International Marathon in April.

In April’s race, Ethiopia’s Tsegaye Mekonnen won the sprint to the tape (2:07:26 ), edging out Kiprotich who clocked 2:07:31.

He finished 4th in Tokyo last year before 14th place in the 2016 Olympics 2:13:32.

Kiprotich has won two major global titles but victory in a big city marathon is still missing so far in his running portfolio. He however did win the Enschede marathon in 2011 with 2:07:20, before his 2012 Olympic and 2013 World Championship victories.