Kiplimo wins Rome 3000m race in new national record

Top 2 ROME DIAMOND LEAGUE

✳ 7:26.64 KIPLIMO Jacob

✳ 7:27.05 INGEBRIGTSEN Jakob

Rome, ITALY | THE INDEPENDENT | Jacob Kiplimo has broken Moses Kipsiro’s national record (7:30.95) in the 3000m after winning an intriguing Rome Diamond League race Thursday night.

The Ugandan ace prevailed over fellow 19-year-old, Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway in a pulsating men’s 3000m race. His time of 7.26.64 is a national record for Uganda, World lead and Diamond League record. It is also the fastest time since 2007.

Kiplimo raced past Ingebrigtsen down the home straight, storming to victory and winning the battle of the teenagers.