Kinkizi development company withdrawals from Rugyeyo health facility partnership

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kinkizi Development Company Ltd has decided to terminate its partnership with Kanungu District Local Government to manage Rugyeyo Community Hospital in Kanungu District. The company entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Kanungu District Local Government in 2018 to establish, develop and operate Rugyeyo Community Hospital that is found in Rugyeyo Town Council.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding- MoU, Kanungu District Local Government was expected to undertake 4 core responsibilities, which would enable the smooth running of the facility. These included the provision of enabling environment for the project to work out, integrate the then Rugyeyo Health Center III into Rugyeyo Community Hospital, ensure the Community Hospital was registered, formalised and recognised by the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Health.

It was expected to obtain authorisation and approval from the government to operate a Grade A Clinic at the Hospital. Kinkizi Development Company was expected to equip the Hospital with modern facilities including a theatre, x-Ray and ultrasound anaesthesia machines, blood bank, ambulances, standby generators and pay doctors and medical workers.

However, in their February 8th, 2021 letter addressed to Kanungu Chief Administrative Officer, James Musinguzi Garuga, the Chairperson Kinkizi Development Company Ltd and Secretary-General, Agaba Maguru accuse the district of failure its obligation and responsibilities under the Memorandum of Understanding. They note that Kanungu District Local Government may have lost interest in the Public-Private Partnership, which has rendered it worthless to operate as agreed in the MoU.

“In light of the above-highlighted circumstances therefore and pursuant to the provisions of Article 10 (1) and (3) of the Memorandum of Understanding, Kinkizi Development Company Ltd hereby notifies you that we shall terminate the MoU on the 10th day of August 2021,” the letter reads in parts. Kanungu Chief Administrative Officer, Alex Kwizera confirmed to URN that he had received the letter from Kinkizi Development Company Ltd and has already tabled it before the District Executive Committee for discussion. Kwizera promised to get back to our reporter when the District Executive Committee chaired by the LC 5 Chairperson, Josephine Kasya makes a decision over the matter.

Ever since Rugyeyo Community Hospital became a Community Hospital, the facility has been offering referral health services. In 2019, the Health Minister team led by Dr. Ruth Jane Aceng visited the facility and recommended for its elevation to a hospital status following an assessment of its services.

********

URN