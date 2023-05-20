King Oyo reshuffles cabinet

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has reshuffled the Kingdom cabinet.

In the reshuffle presented to the Kingdom Parliament on Friday afternoon by Omuhikirwa Steven Kiyingi, 10 ministers were retained out of 25 in the previous cabinet that had served since 2019. Some ministerial positions were also scrapped.

King Oyo was present in the Rukurato Hall as the new cabinet list was being unveiled.

According to the new Cabinet, Harriet Nyakake retained her position as the First Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Gender, Culture, and Clan Mobilization.

Sunday Rusoke who has been the Minister of Culture and Clan Mobilization is the new Minister for Local Government. William Kwemera Ngabu has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Finance and Administration.

Charles Mwangushya Mpagi was dropped as the Information Minister and replaced with Patrick Bamanyisa Black. Bamanyisa will be deputized by Cyrus Ruhweza who replaces Vincent Mugume.

Prof Denis Mukama Namara was dropped as the Minister of Education and replaced with Godfrey Rwebembera.

George William Katuramu was appointed Minister of Lands replacing the late Polly Kateeba while Joan Else Kantu and Dr. Tito Beyeza retained their position as Minister for Tourism and Health respectively.

Others are Edward Kabongoya Bbala Minister for Finance replacing Charles Kulibanza, Patrick Kamulindwa Minister for Youth, and Michael Wandera, the Minister for Sports.

Henry Basaliza Mutegeki retained his position as Minister for Foreign Affairs and inter-Kingdom relations.

Kiyingi thanked the previous cabinet for accepting the King’s appointment and working for the development of the Kingdom. He requested the new cabinet to unite and work in harmony.

James Mugenyi who was dropped as the Minister without portfolio expressed his gratitude to the King for giving him an opportunity to serve the Kingdom since 2019.

The new Cabinet members later took oath at a ceremony held at the King’s Palace.

*****

URN