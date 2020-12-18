Kilak North parliamentary candidate reports death threats to police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justus Tugume, an independent candidate for the Kilak North parliamentary seat in Amuru district has expressed fear for his life after receiving a life-threatening letter at his home in Atiak sub county.

The authors of the anonymous letter that was dumped at the candidate’s residence on Tuesday last week ask him to step down from the race, saying that he is too young to lose his life because of politics.

They instead advise him to use the little resources to organize the last funeral rites for his late father other than spending the money on campaigns.

Tugume told URN that he now feels unsafe especially while campaigning especially after several candidates in other parts of the country are dying under unclear circumstances.

According to Tugume, the letter was dropped at his home in Pupwonya North village, Pupwonya Parish, Atiak sub county in Amuru district.

He suspects the letter that was written in Luo to be the handwork of his rival’s supporters. He reported the matter at Atiak police station where a file was opened, vide SD reference number 12/17/12/ 2020.

Tugume is running against the incumbent and FDC’s Anthony Akol, NRM’s Christopher Ojera, Christopher Odongkara and John Bosco Ocan among others.

In October this year, Evelyn Laker, a female candidate for the Bardege-Layibi division South councillor’s seat in Gulu city found blood sprinkled around her home, something which she says gave her a lot of fear.

URN