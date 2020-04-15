Kigungu residents demand relief food from gov’t

Kigungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A cross section of residents in Kigungu are demanding that government also distributes relief food in their area because they are not earning any income due to the imposed lockdown and curfew.

On 4th April, the government started distributing food in Kampala and Wakiso districts to vulnerable people affected by the ongoing lockdown in the country as a result of the coronavirus (COVID -19).

Each beneficiary receives six kilograms of maize flour, three kilograms of beans and a half kg of salt and the sick are given two kilograms of powdered milk and two kilograms of sugar.

Now, Kigungu residents say they should be considered among the vulnerable because they are among the hardest hit areas within Wakiso district. The district is composed of among other municipalities, Kira, Nansana and Entebbe.

Kigungu, which includes the Kigungu landing site is located in Entebbe Municipality Division A.

The residents led by boat operator Simon Kakooza, builder Peter Ssewankambo alias Mulika and Muhammad Kawooya want government to give special consideration for the people whose sources of income and livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown like taxi operators.

Kakooza and Ssewankambo say the vulnerable people may die of hunger and not COVID-19.

Kawooya, a 25-year-old boda boda rider adds that the army should also caution local defence Unit Personnel (LDUs) against beating up people who defy the presidential directives.

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Vincent DePaul Kayanja says that he is getting distress calls from Kigungu residents and other slum dwellers within the municipality. He estimates that close to 65,000 people who live in slum areas of Kigungu, Lugonjo among others qualify as beneficiaries of relief food.

As a result, he has already communicated to the Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda on the delayed distribution of relief food in Entebbe Municipality.

He says Dr. Rugunda, must fast track distribution of relief food in Entebbe just like he has done in Kampala and some parts of Wakiso.

He adds that the government should decentralize relief food distribution to fast track the exercise.

URN