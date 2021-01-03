Kibuku residents vow not to vote NRM flag bearers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voters of Kibuku district have vowed not to elect National Resistance Movement- NRM party flag bearers.

On Saturday, Captain Mike Mukula, the NRM Eastern region vice-chairperson was in the constituencies of Kibuku district campaigning for President Museveni and the NRM flag bearers. They are the district Woman MP who is also the State Minister for Local Government, Jennifer Namuyangu, the Kibuku County MP Kinobere Hebert and Charles Kadyama the LCV chairperson of Kibuku district.

However, the residents told Mukula that they will not vote for the flag bearers because they fraudulently won the party primaries. They also accuse Namuyangu and Kinobere of being behind the overturning of the win of Muhammad Nakeba who had earlier been declared the LCV flag bearer by the NRM Electoral Commission vice chairperson John Ariampa in favour of Kadyama.

During the primaries, a fight ensued at Kanyumunyumu Primary School between supporters of the State Minister for Local government Jennifer Namuyangu and her rival Sarah Wenene. This was after supporters of Wenene plucked off posters of the Minister which had been pinned on the tents.

When Namuyangu stood up to invite Mukula to speak to the residents, she was booed.

Badiru Shishe, the chairperson NRM for Buseta sub county said that they voted for competent people but the flag bearers used money to overturn their decision. He adds that the flag bearers have not supported the youths in the district which is why they will deny them votes.

Musa Wakabigiya, one of the LCI chairpersons of NRM in Kibuku said that the current leaders in the district have not helped them in terms of ensuring services reach to the grassroots.

Mukula said that the voters have a right to decide on whom to vote. He however appealed to them to vote for President Museveni.

