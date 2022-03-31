Kibinge sub county residents stuck with faulty boreholes

Bukomansimbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kibinge sub county in Bukomansimbi district is stuck with faulty boreholes due to a lack of funds to repair them. The sub-county chairperson Deo Bwanika, says that they are struggling to repair about 48 boreholes that broke down in the past two years due to financial constraints.

The affected boreholes are found in Kamaanda, Kyetume, Lukenke, Kanyogoga, Kisojjo, Mirambi, Maleku and Butayunja villages respectively. Bwanika explains that government no longer allocates money for repairing boreholes and they are trying to get resources from the Non-Governmental Organizations in the area to finance the repairs.

He however says that they are yet to get any response despite pleading with the development partners for support to fix the boreholes.

George Nsubuga, a resident of Kamanda says that some of the boreholes in the area broke down due to negligence and vandalism. Nsubuga explains that local leaders failed to institute committees that were meant to look after the water sources giving a chance to vandalism.

Allen Meeme, one of the residents decries the price of water, saying that a jerry can cost between Shillings 1,000 to 1500. She says that she cannot afford to buy water for domestic use due to high prices.

Every financial year, the government contributes 54 percent for water department, NGOs 6 percent, the private sector 1 percent, local government 39percent and others 1 percent. The sub county comprises 52 villages with a population of 32,433 people.

URN