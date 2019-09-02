Eddy Kenzo’s 700-word missive to Rema

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo has written a 700 word missive on facebook following reports that his partner Rema Namakula is set to wed a doctor, Hamza Sebunya.
Here it is, un-edited, mainly in Luganda and in uglish.
I wanted to record this on a video so that it shall remain on record. Unfortunately i have failed, given that i’m the worst writter..
Okay!! Rema yazaala Aamal musuuza malaika ye maama we forever and for good that will never change, so kitegeza nti we will talk to each other mpaka nga one of us mukama amujurudde mubulamu bw’ensi eno .
Nga wadde okusomozebwa kunji abantu banji abanyinako obukyayi bunji for their own reasons which is okay, kubanga Ensi bwetyo mukama yatusinga okumanya i have nothing to do okujako okubareka,
Abalabe bange banji bembadde manyi n’ebentegedde mumbera eno, they are using this chance okunsula they are doing their level best to make sure I go back to Street, which is okay, it’s ok kubanga era that’s my home nze ndi kaana kambata and it’s very possible life can change and I end up on street again awo byebyo. Kubanga tukirabyeko nga ba once billionaire bazeyo ku zero kisoboka and I can feel the effort. Amanyi bali mukozesa manji nyo okunsuula era ngawurira I congratulate you people, you are winning banange amanyi gampedde.
I’m a fighter hustler mukunonya sente but not in fighting people so I don’t think I can win this battle honestly speaking.
Nga wadde embera eri bwetyo nze sigenda kuvayo nyanike maama wo mwana wange mubantu for the sake of winning this battle no, abig noooo.
I won’t give you what you want era mwogere mpaka wemunakowa, like jugde me makama anaturamura.
Abantu oba bankyaye it’s okay, at least I will quit music and do something else naye nga sigenda kubagamba byama bya family yange.
Munsi teli atayagala kirungi fena byetukolerera naye ekirunji bwekiba kyanemye kitegeza kyanemye for so many reasons ekirunji kakyanemye however much I wanted it so bad.
I have to protect Rema no matter what sigenda kola interviews I’m no gona prove my self right, kasita katonda y’e amanyi why our relationship failed, we wanted to have best couple and best life naye ensi bwetyo. Fenga abantu tusaba birara naye mukama aba n’entegeka aze. nsabira maama Aamal obufumbo oburungi nsaba ALLAH akutere emirembe mu Mr Sebunya Doctor, akwagale nyo okusinga nze bwenkwagala kubanga bwanansinga okwagala ajakuba akwagadde byansuso REMA!!! nkwagala and I remember telling you this in our last conversation 2 weeks back. Era mbadde nkigamba from day one. And you know its not new to you I always told you I love you. I don’t know oba you believed me or not but let me repeat here, nkwagala nyo that’s why you will always be family forever.
NAMAKULA! gw’omanyi ebyange munange, like ebyapa byange gwe abirina card z’emotoka abaana n’ebirara era nzikiriza nkusabbe mu public nti bwoba otuse okuva E’seguku nga ogenda awuwo in your new blessings please take everything you want. remember nze another thing okimanyi ndimuragajavu nyo ate ntambula nyo ebintu byange bija kumburako so keep them for me please. Until I trust someone else again
Abagamba nti nyina omukazi oba abakazi abalala ekyo sikitufu I’m single and not searching for same reasons.
I congratulate you Mr SEBUNYA yogayoga ssebo. Rema mwagale bambi becouse your the man of her dreams and the reason why she made this big decision, she is living her dreams mashallah.
May the almighty show you the way,
Aamal mwana wafe era nsaba omwagale she is a sister to the coming Sebunya’s.
REMA oyo gworaba mbadde naye for the last 5 years i have been with her mubera enzibu enyo enyo enyo enyo nga jenkomeza tuyise mubinji and its one of the reasons why, our relationship failed naye mumbera eyo simukubyeko wade oluuyi. Simuyombesangako bantu tubadde toyombera mukisenge tankwatirangako mubwenzi nga wadde ebigambo bagamugambye binji simulazeko mukazi yena sizadde wabweru omwana gweyansanga naye Era gwe nkyalina era y’e maya musuuza mirembe i have 2 kids maya and Aamal.
I pushed her to be a better person wrote for her big Hits and participated in production of hits that will stay forever she will sing this music for so many years. like I’m not perfect but i have tried ma best, remember she is the best vocalist of all times she loves music with all her heart if you give her support on her career that will be the best feeling ever so Good luck my brother:
NOTE I’m not your enemy’s era tompitangako taata wange bino byansi ate bibawo Salaam Aleikm 🙏🙏🙏
Wow.. This goes a mile to show the maturity of artist Kenzo. These are good words of counsel for the wise to pick and careful follow. Wish the best Rema and Dr Sebunya in their union.
Wow!!!Wow!!!Wow!!!!. this is actually the kenzo i know.He is quite a mature fellow and i really pray that ALLAH gives the worth of your heart bro!! thank you man
I liked the way he has phrased this story,its short ,meaningful and too painful.. Kenzo just be calm.God never forgets
When someone loves you truly he/she most have that heart of being patient to someone whom you gave your heart. But most of the times people are not patient at all and this his caused misunderstandings in relationships today. We men we are found of busying ourselves more when our partners need us more. Kenzo am your greatest fun of your music since my childhood but want i want to tell you is that expectations
always hurt because at times lead to disappointments!!!!! GOOD LUCKY JUST HUSTLE AS YOU SANG IT EDDY. REGARDS
I just love Eddy’s words of counsel to rema. Kenzo you have showed that you are really a father.
Man its time now to concertrate on music less not cry for wrotten eggs n conterminated milk # bibawo #
Kenzo you have really showed the world that you are a good father even though things have failed between you and rema. Hope rema will not remember only the bad times with you but also the good times and happy moments she had with you.may the good Lord bless her in her new life with her new man.and kenzo may God continue using you to inspire people. Thanks for your good music
Wow!!! I just wish rema the best becoz she has been patient and loving to kenzo though kenZo has been careless to his family
Eddy Kenzo is a grown up. Period.
All our sons and daughters really deserve father figures like you Eddy. You indeed are an honourable man!May the Almighty bless you.
Are you Sure Kenzo is a good father. He wanted the world to sympathize with him but he never loved REMA and he will never Love her. Such consolation words he would have told them to her not public. ANY PERSON WHO HAS EXPERIENCE OF RELATIONSHIP CAN detect this. 1. KENZO taking the blame side: he just wanted to make REMA feel comfortable as someone who dumped him not him dumping her, vise versa would be so painful. 2. Wishing her the best Marriage: he is like i have survived you REMA go for ever, here no chance for REMA to turn back and say KENZO lets reconcile but rather he has blocked all avenues of reconciliation therefore Kenzo is a free man. 3. Telling her when you are leaving go with my titles; he is trying to tell lies to the public that, he trusted and Trusts REMA so much and he know REMA weakness of Media, she can say nothing in MEDIA but NO MAN CAN accept a woman to leave his home going to another man with his documents. EITHER out of Love REMA bought land on her own money and included KENZO on the title as a husband and even that house, REMA must have contributed 90% of the construction cost. Thats why KENZO feels less attached to properties. HOW EVER TO MAKE THE PUBLIC BELIEVE HIM, HE HAD TO SAY SO. OR THERE IS A GRAVE SIN REMA COMMITTED AND AGREED WITH KENZO TO KEEP IT A SECRET AND ACCEPT WHATSOEVER COMES OUT OF KENZO THATS WHY REMA CAN’T DEFEND OR SHARE ANYTHING. or BOTH OF THEM HAVE GRAVE THINGS ARE HIDING FROM PUBLIC
Well bro
It’s the high moment u felt being from your troops of enemies.
Work harder your children at this moment,that lady’s obligation was “money and list”
Nevertheless should u be worried was u will here that they’re separated
I think thant Kenzo is in desperate time how to live without Rema.
I myt not be kenzoz fun in music but I Rilly feel hez got a big hurt. To have loved Rema then en still love her even wen hez known shez taken by some one else. It hurts wen love goes especially wen it you that left. Shd we say that this doctor guy is so loaded, so in love Oba he’s willing to offer rema an introduction as all she wanted an d waited !why the rush ?as for kenzo, we all know you have the money if you loved her as much as you’ve made us understand here y didn’t you give yo lady wat he wanted way back before the siri muyembe song there was an incident of rema wanting to be introduced kenzo said mbu she was influenced and his defence kenzo said ”Rema is still young she has the whole world ahead of her” but I feel so sorry for kenzo if there r no other women who we her some. You know there no fire without smoke. But I would strongly advice rema not to rust slow down. As for kenzo oyinza you CD have tried to provide every thing naye sentence temala byona if you know wat am saying. May be kenzo got so busy akadde kamakka nekabula. Even if you find another love which hmyou will the little things matter most. Bless
So bad 2 u our BET award winner,bt jst be strong coz she might hav not bin yoz n Gods plans and there may be some one else wiz all your love,and also blving n ‘u’
Be strong big bruh.
My bro take it easy God will showing da truth by time
Thanks Eddie for showing the world that your mature and a real father too. Things are always like that not the way you wish them to be, just be strong coz that is an exam to you by God so endeavor to pass it you will get some body who loves you so so much. My the Lord bless you and protect you forever and your children. Love you Eddie Kenzo for your my best in Uganda.
He’s damn a wise man with wisdom
Abatamanyi luzungu please post in local language tusobole okutegera endowoza zammwe.
You will be alright Kenzo, if Rema is your God given partner, she will come back to you. May God heal your pain and give u the grace to rise again and move on.
This is closely similar to American female rapper Cardi and offset! Naye Remah warned you Kenzo in Silimuyembe song.
You people this is not the right time to judge any of these people its only time to counsel them, comforting,and empowering them . Those who’re judging any of the either parties u also have yo own issues which are more bitter than this jst b’coz u’re not celebrities so lets nt take advantage for such an iccident to those negative thinkers to demote or to push smone down their all human like others what happens to u it can as well happen to them coz their nt so special you,me and them we have challenges and weaknesses of different kind.So my advise to mr. Kenzo is be strong enough,be yo own comforter,dont look at de negative side ov the matter,continue to look postive like u were , remember anything can happen to anyone at any time as long as u’re a human and everything happens for good to those who love GOD. And to madam REMA,pls follow your heart and take the best and right decision.
Bro u must accept and let it go such that u move on.
Kenzo you a such a mature Male.. God will bless you.
eeeeeeh! so imotional, felt like crying. all he best
sorry musuza, that’s the world my freind naange kyantuuka ko jebuvudeko
but l am still a winner
stay calm musuuza rema a kyaali wuwo
even me nali byentyo naye nawangula
that’s why oyambala empale en kooti
#Eddie feel free this is the world and era where every one wants to fulfill his desires,it’s not only you many people have lost Gold and ended up picking stones,thats who truly Remah is
First of all,am,a,kenzo’s fan.
Am so,speechless because of his words.
He is really a grown-up..
Musuuza thanks for being good enough.
I love you so much.
feel free my bro kenzo, your not the first and the last, just take it as an exam from allah, and plan for the future
i wish you the best
God is ALL
Okwawukana kubawo naye egwanga lyetaga okufuna ebyokulabilako ebilungi nti bwemwawukana mweyisa mutya? Netutafanana nga Pastor bujingo . Bwowebuula abadde mukaziwo mubantu ofunamuki? well done kezo sibadde fun wo nayekati nkwagade nkukakasa nti gyebinagwera omuwala oyo ajjakukomawo gyoli kubanga by so doing oyongera kulaga mukwano
Wow! Now this is a kinda mature man we need in our society. A man who flows with the flaws of life when it doesnt get his way. A man who expects anything the way it comes and face it with courage no matter what. A man who is ready to maintain peace even when his heart is heavily bleeding and his heart tattered with with pain.
Thats the way to go. May God give you one of the best that replaces the good. Someone who shall shower you with triple smile.
Kenzo two things: first, the best gift ypu can give a woman is to let her go to a guy who looks better in her eyes. Sebunya will never forget that and likewise he too will stand the test of time when Rema finds another better or best man than him. She is on the move always as women of her type do so. You have scored 95% here by not trying to expose her in whatsoever. Second, fenna abasajjs tuba balunji nyo nga tukwsna baka basajja anti tabssubiza gulu! Sebunya akuwonyeza buwonya wesimye nyo. Five yearsis just an hour in married life! I spent 30 years in ot and the best man took her! It hurts so much but tell you what, the best man then is mow the curse of her life and no longer together and her life kaaawaas! I guarantee you are gona get an angel who will treat you so beautiful and lets make kwanjula big deal. By the way, lets get an 18-25 girl not a celeb! Then you two start a life you deserve not because of others taste and sppoval. I am 53 but got a new catch of 27 and my life shoot back to 300%! I am living a life never imagined and I breath life like a baby! So owuwo talina kuba mu ba artist oba ba see me! Your queen must be yours only to appear in public only when inenvitable! You are s hardworking man still so young why regrets for abatasiima? Focus on your music and let Sebunya write her new muaic etc. Let go of Rema totally and get your property including land titles before she becomes Sebunya. Once she discovers the mess the dude is, you will not access them. Do so NOW peacefully and lovingly. Bya alemedde nga obirekka! Bwanamanya nti ofunye baby haaa tabbuu okubikuwa. Do so before she starts dancing to the tune she has set for herself. Mwana, ypu deserve better and never forget to love yourself even more! Owonye omugugguuuuu! Now more time is for you! Twegweko for counseling and guidance 0701513052 Dad Gitts. Teri kitagwaaaa! Owonyeeee!
Wow kenzo easy yo a man, u will always stay aman those r one of d most challenging challenges that men comes across in life. However, don’t make solutions in d mom of hunger there4 relax give lt time concil ur self. Don’t regret awoman’s true mind comes last so thank God besides making up amind u never expected she did’nt injure u. Amoment of dilema needs p’ple behind u and we stant with u bro, God bless!
eddy k mbade ku side ya rema but after reading this letter i feel tears flowing but keep heart ngawigambye Gods plan are different from ours sorry my artist kenzo en congs goz to rema
kenzo mukama alina ebigezo bye.believe in Allah he will make it for u dia. ojafuna olubirizi lwo. wanabeera rema ajakudda ewuwo insha allah
i think eddy really deserve every thing on us because you have done everything in uganda and outside the country.
your message is so brief and precise to the quick learners,
thanks for being a man and not all girls are women,
marriage materials are very few and be strong every thing will be okay.the truth is the comfort of all as the biggest thing rema wanted was just introduction and she is not patient at all
naye ebilungi biri masso.
dont worry God is with you just wish her the best and love her with your daughter.
you are my hero *bibawo*
I’ve liked ur words Kenzo.but God will give the one to trust. BIBAAWO
Brother “mr kenzo” my dear your aman among the men. Am sure God will reward with anice lady more better than that rema of yours who can not even feel ashamed. And i even pitty that doctor whom do he think he is?.. If rema has left you the one who is know by the public then what about that so called doctor. Let him waste his time and money. Let him wake up if he dreaming. rema is now something but not awife to be.
let her go coz ladies thnk like young children
Thanks EDRISA for the sense and please put into action what you have said.and remember to focus on your career coz we expect a lot from you bro. Always look after your children and try to forget of the past but should learn a lesson in any way may the good Lord comfort you bro. Love you and your music.#Tobiloberamu.
It’s better to loose a lover than love a loser, continue hustling Mr kenzo you will get the one who was created for you! Take it easy blad.
True is that my Artist. Tukube omuziki tukijemu enjawulo since you can now concentrate. do not mind about the little pressures that will hit you.
Remember life continues with or without her. What a bright man! I love that heart. U have made mi more strong.
lastly, we shall continue praying for you so as to have “a happy life”
I wish Rema the best with Hamuzah may God bless their marriage
I can’t say he is mature per say and he loved REMA. But for any man who is tired of any relationship amidst protecting his celebrity integrity he had to say so. To make the public line behind him and believe love his lies of love for REMA. Actually Kenzo never loved REMA thats why he has accorded that easy send off. If he really loved her, BUT REMA LOVED KENZO SOOOOO MUCH and she is a mature lady and a good wife to be. Since their love went onto Rocks, REMA has never said anything and she is not ready to share anything with Media. THE KENZO WORDS in Media, REMA prefers calling and sharing her concerns direct with KENZO.
REMA wish you the best. I remember when he ignored you with your flowers at Entebbe Airport as he came from BITV AWARD but first recognized friends before you. SOOOO painfull.
we learn by mistakes,sory bro
Kenzo Kaka Yangu, Pole Sana Jama, People Of Kasese are on your side, God must give you the most admirable lover.
As you said in your song known as bikyuka {Katonda yasinga okumanya} which means that God is the one who knows what next in your lyf so my friend I know how painful it is coz I have ever experienced it but am just requesting you that pliz keep on taking ur next steps in ur lyf.{kasiita ALLAH amanyi nti nawe jooli}
Hmmmmm! This is so painful,everyone wants to be happy and loved,five years were enough for the couple to seal their marriage as husband and wife if there was true love,and in five years each of them is done with each other to the extent of making such hard decisions,iam sure in five years one have done the best either to stay and another one the worsed to cause seperation,My advice to them is,LET GOD/ALAH INTERVAIN,HE SEES THE
HEARTS,HE’S BEYOND HUMAN DESCRIPTION,S OME OF OUR LOVED ONES MAKE US CRY IN THE RELATIONSHIP,GOD HAS NEVER BEEN HAPPY WITH THESE TEARS,HE HAS THE CAPACITY TO RUB THEM,NEVER TAKE ANYTHING FIR GRANTED,YOU CAN LOSE THE MOON WHILE COUNTING THE STARS.I wish everyone in marriage to learn from this.WISH YOU GUYS THE BEST OF LIFE KENZO AND REMA.