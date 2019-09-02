Eddy Kenzo’s 700-word missive to Rema

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo has written a 700 word missive on facebook following reports that his partner Rema Namakula is set to wed a doctor, Hamza Sebunya.

Here it is, un-edited, mainly in Luganda and in uglish.

******

I wanted to record this on a video so that it shall remain on record. Unfortunately i have failed, given that i’m the worst writter..

Okay!! Rema yazaala Aamal musuuza malaika ye maama we forever and for good that will never change, so kitegeza nti we will talk to each other mpaka nga one of us mukama amujurudde mubulamu bw’ensi eno .

Nga wadde okusomozebwa kunji abantu banji abanyinako obukyayi bunji for their own reasons which is okay, kubanga Ensi bwetyo mukama yatusinga okumanya i have nothing to do okujako okubareka,

Abalabe bange banji bembadde manyi n’ebentegedde mumbera eno, they are using this chance okunsula they are doing their level best to make sure I go back to Street, which is okay, it’s ok kubanga era that’s my home nze ndi kaana kambata and it’s very possible life can change and I end up on street again awo byebyo. Kubanga tukirabyeko nga ba once billionaire bazeyo ku zero kisoboka and I can feel the effort. Amanyi bali mukozesa manji nyo okunsuula era ngawurira I congratulate you people, you are winning banange amanyi gampedde.

I’m a fighter hustler mukunonya sente but not in fighting people so I don’t think I can win this battle honestly speaking.

Nga wadde embera eri bwetyo nze sigenda kuvayo nyanike maama wo mwana wange mubantu for the sake of winning this battle no, abig noooo.

I won’t give you what you want era mwogere mpaka wemunakowa, like jugde me makama anaturamura.

Abantu oba bankyaye it’s okay, at least I will quit music and do something else naye nga sigenda kubagamba byama bya family yange.

Munsi teli atayagala kirungi fena byetukolerera naye ekirunji bwekiba kyanemye kitegeza kyanemye for so many reasons ekirunji kakyanemye however much I wanted it so bad.

I have to protect Rema no matter what sigenda kola interviews I’m no gona prove my self right, kasita katonda y’e amanyi why our relationship failed, we wanted to have best couple and best life naye ensi bwetyo. Fenga abantu tusaba birara naye mukama aba n’entegeka aze. nsabira maama Aamal obufumbo oburungi nsaba ALLAH akutere emirembe mu Mr Sebunya Doctor, akwagale nyo okusinga nze bwenkwagala kubanga bwanansinga okwagala ajakuba akwagadde byansuso REMA!!! nkwagala and I remember telling you this in our last conversation 2 weeks back. Era mbadde nkigamba from day one. And you know its not new to you I always told you I love you. I don’t know oba you believed me or not but let me repeat here, nkwagala nyo that’s why you will always be family forever.

NAMAKULA! gw’omanyi ebyange munange, like ebyapa byange gwe abirina card z’emotoka abaana n’ebirara era nzikiriza nkusabbe mu public nti bwoba otuse okuva E’seguku nga ogenda awuwo in your new blessings please take everything you want. remember nze another thing okimanyi ndimuragajavu nyo ate ntambula nyo ebintu byange bija kumburako so keep them for me please. Until I trust someone else again

Abagamba nti nyina omukazi oba abakazi abalala ekyo sikitufu I’m single and not searching for same reasons.

I congratulate you Mr SEBUNYA yogayoga ssebo. Rema mwagale bambi becouse your the man of her dreams and the reason why she made this big decision, she is living her dreams mashallah.

May the almighty show you the way,

Aamal mwana wafe era nsaba omwagale she is a sister to the coming Sebunya’s.

REMA oyo gworaba mbadde naye for the last 5 years i have been with her mubera enzibu enyo enyo enyo enyo nga jenkomeza tuyise mubinji and its one of the reasons why, our relationship failed naye mumbera eyo simukubyeko wade oluuyi. Simuyombesangako bantu tubadde toyombera mukisenge tankwatirangako mubwenzi nga wadde ebigambo bagamugambye binji simulazeko mukazi yena sizadde wabweru omwana gweyansanga naye Era gwe nkyalina era y’e maya musuuza mirembe i have 2 kids maya and Aamal.

I pushed her to be a better person wrote for her big Hits and participated in production of hits that will stay forever she will sing this music for so many years. like I’m not perfect but i have tried ma best, remember she is the best vocalist of all times she loves music with all her heart if you give her support on her career that will be the best feeling ever so Good luck my brother:

NOTE I’m not your enemy’s era tompitangako taata wange bino byansi ate bibawo Salaam Aleikm 🙏🙏🙏