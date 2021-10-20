Kenyatta lifts nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted the country’s nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew immediately.

“I hereby order that the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew that has been in effect from March 27, 2020, be and is hereby vacated with immediate effect,” he said, however warning that Kenyans should remain cautious as only 5 million people have been vaccinated.

Kenyatta made the announcement Wednesday during the 58th Mashujaa Day (Heroes’ Day) celebrations. He said the national infection rate had declined significantly over the last fortnight to below 5 percent.

“I particularly want to thank our inter-faith council for their co-operation in steering the resumption of in-person and congregational worship and all our health workers and security officers for their commitment to duty,” President Kenyatta said.

The President said a progress report given by the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 and the National Security Council led to the review of the existing containment measures.

“Accordingly, the number of persons gathering for in-person worship, is reviewed upwards from one-third of the congregants to two-thirds provided that they adhere to all health protocols as directed by the Government,” he said.

Schools however remain open.

At the same time, Kenyatta announced the roll out of a new financial stimulus programme geared towards accelerating the country’s economic growth.

He said the third stimulus programme that takes effect from November 1st targets key productive and service sectors in 14 strategic interventions that cover agriculture, health, education, drought response, policy, infrastructure, financial inclusion, energy and environmental conservation.

“With significant progress registered in the containment of COVID-19, it is now time to shift our focus from survival to co-existing with the disease. In that regard, my Administration will be rolling out the third financial stimulus programme designed to accelerate the pace of our economic growth and to sustain the gains already made,” the President said.