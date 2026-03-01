Kenya’s Nyanchama wins MTN Ebb Ladies Open

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Mercy Nyanchama claimed the MTN Entebbe Ladies Open at Entebbe Club on Saturday evening, dedicating her win to her mother, who passed on just before the Kenyan ace teed off for the tournament.

The Njoro Golf Club member and reigning Uganda Ladies Open champion finished well ahead of everyone with a score of 220 gross (7 over par) in the 54-hole event.

” I would like to dedicate this win to my late mother, who passed prior to me teeing off on Day 1,” Nyanchama said at the prize giving ceremony. “I would like to thank the sponsors MTN plus all the lady golfers who took part in this tournament and thanks for the challenge over the 3 days of action.”

The tournament’s 2018 winner, Neema Olomi from Tanzania, finished runner-up on countback, five strokes off the pace, with a score of 12 over par, 225, while 2025 winner Peace Kabasweka settled for third and was the best Ugandan finisher.

Judith Komugisha and Martha Babirye completed the top five with 235 and 237 gross, respectively.

A total of 64 lady golfers took part in both the gross and bronze categories.

This tournament is a World Amateur Ranking tournament and attracted lady golfers from Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. The tournament was sponsored by MTN Uganda and was organised by the lady captain of East Africa’s oldest golf facility and sanctioned by the Uganda Ladies’ Golf Union.