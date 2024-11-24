Kenyan police kill terrorist, seize weapons in border region

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Kenya’s security forces killed a terrorist and recovered a cache of weapons during an operation carried out in Garissa County, near the border with Somalia, on Saturday.

The Counter-Terrorism Policing unit said its elite Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the Najo area of Fafi, recovering three AK-47 rifles and magazines, an RPG launcher, and an RPG warhead.

“The decisive action marks yet another victory in SOG’s unwavering mission to safeguard the nation. Their commitment to ensuring the safety of all Kenyans remains steadfast,” the Counter-Terrorism Policing said in a statement issued on Saturday evening.

The unit confirmed that the operation led to a confrontation with al-Shabab terrorists and called on the public to remain vigilant in light of attacks by Somalia-based militants.

Since the Kenya military crossed into Somalia in 2011, several attacks believed to have been carried out by al-Shabab have occurred in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties in northeastern Kenya. In response, Kenya’s security forces have conducted operations against al-Shabab fighters in the border region. ■