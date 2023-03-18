Kenyan marathoner Changwony suspended for doping

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced a provisional suspension of Kenyan female marathoner Purity Changwony due to the use of banned substances on Friday.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended Purity Changwony of Kenya, backdated to July 28, 2022, for the presence/use of prohibited substances (19-Norandrosterone; Triamcinolone Acetonide),” the AIU posted on Twitter.

Changwony was selected as a reserve in Kenya’s team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England before she was dropped from the squad when her sample returned an Analytical Anti-Doping Rule Violation for the presence of prohibited substances.

She had earned a look-in from the national selectors after running 2:25:11 to finish second in the 2022 Prague Marathon in the Czech Republic on May 8.

Fellow marathoners Philemon Kacheran and Stellah Jepngetich Barsosio, alongside men’s 1,500m runner Kumari Taki, were the other athletes who were hounded out of the Kenyan team for last year’s Commonwealth Games after failing doping tests.

The AIU has provisionally suspended Purity Changwony of Kenya, backdated to 28 July 2022, for the presence/use of Prohibited Substances (19-Norandrosterone; Triamcinolone Acetonide). pic.twitter.com/QQIiYZK24t — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) March 17, 2023