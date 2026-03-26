Kenya assures adequate fuel stocks amid Middle East crisis

KPC is currently holding 102 million liters of petrol, 146 million liters of diesel, and 167 million liters of dual-purpose kerosene

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Kenya on Wednesday assured the public of sufficient fuel stocks despite the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Opiyo Wandayi, cabinet secretary for energy and petroleum, said the government has enough petrol reserves to serve the country for several days despite ongoing concerns.

“The government reassures all Kenyans and stakeholders that Kenya’s energy security is sound. The supply chain is intact, stocks are adequate, and we maintain full oversight of the national petroleum position,” Wandayi said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The official said that the Kenya Pipeline Company, which manages petroleum products, is currently holding 102 million liters of petrol, 146 million liters of diesel, and 167 million liters of dual-purpose kerosene, volumes that meet the country’s stipulated stockholding requirements.

Wandayi added that for the April fuel cycle, supply replenishment is fully on track after petrol vessels are confirmed to deliver a combined 330 million liters. ■