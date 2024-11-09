KCCA to resume dumping waste at Katikolo landfill

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Municipal Council has granted permission to the Kampala City Council Authority to resume dumping waste at the Katikolo landfill for a period of two weeks. This is after KCCA accepted to fund the council’s supplementary budget of 666 million Shillings.

The Secretary for Finance Romeo Augustine said the money will be used to grade community roads near Katikolo, compaction of garbage at the site, and establish a chain link fence to the dump site.

A 3-phase power line to the site will be installed, constructing stormwater and leachate drainage, gate, culvert supplies, installation of water harvesting tanks and facilitation of council sessions.

Katikilo landfill lies on six acres, but Mukono Municipality needs 30 acres for the plant. The government valuation indicated that each acre in the area will go for 150 million Shillings.

Mukono Town Clerk Francis Byabagambi revealed to URN the funding plan was submitted to the Ministry of Finance for consideration and it is yet to respond to the matter.

“Our people in Mukono should not be worried, the government promised to consider money for expansion before they even started dumping waste at Katikolo and it is still up to the promise,” Byabagambi noted.

The State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye applauded Mukono Municipal Council for the spirit exhibited in saving KCCA According to him, all dumping sites in Kampala are filled.

“We could still use Kiteezi for dumping for some days but politics in Kampala stopped us, Nkumba got filled up in just three days. Currently, we have no option. How I wish you had granted us a full month.”

However, some councillors protested the move for further dumping in Mukono saying it would delay if not completely halt the arrangements for transforming Katikolo into a modern waste treatment plant.

John Ssebunya says the government should come out with a clear plan for managing waste in the country rather than focusing on short-term alternatives.

******

URN