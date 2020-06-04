KCCA releases artistic impression of new ‘Old Taxi Park’

KCCA PLANS

🔵 Register Boda Bodas and Taxis operating in the City

🔵 Creating a digital data base of those operating in the City

🔵 Gazette Parks, stages, routes and stops for taxis and Boda Bodas

🔵 Introduce route numbers and rout colors for all the taxis

🔵 Identification of drivers/riders to include uniforms and badges

🔵 Introduce scheduled Bus services / Boda Boda free Zone within CBD

🔵 Support Boda Boda riders not registered with digital Companies/Associations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has released an artistic impression of what the refurbished Old Taxi Park will look like.

“We are rehabilitating the the Transport Terminal commonly known as the Old Taxi Park to improve the travel experience of the City dwellers. Over 200,000 people access the facility and it will be ready in less than two months. This is what it will look like….” said KCCA spokesman Peter Kaujju.

Work on rebuilding the Old Taxi park started early last month, and is in high gear, with excavation work ongoing as KCCA is engaging different stakeholders on the future of the transport hub.

When all is done, the ‘new’ Old Park will have lighting and some waiting sheds for passengers. The park will have designated entry and exit points for both vehicles and pedestrians and will have access control for vehicles to avoid queuing on the surrounding roads and congestion within the Park.

The Park will also have sanitary facilities such as toilets, an administration block and a Police Post.

Taxis registerIn hundreds, the taxi operators converged at Old Kampala Secondary School and Kitante Primary Schools on Monday to register their taxis. However, many of them say that the process is extremely slow and tedious.