KCCA director of physical planning resigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Atwine Kananiira, the Director of Physical Planning at Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has resigned.

According to KCCA deputy spokesperson Robert Kalumba, Atwine tendered in his resignation on Tuesday. Kalumba says that Mark Bwambale now takes over in acting capacity.

Atwine who took over the office in 2017 was in 2018 found to be unqualified for the position following an investigation by the parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State- COSASE.

For one to qualify as Director Physical Planning, according to public service commission, they had to hold a university degree either in Urban, Physical or Regional Planning as a foundational course, master’s degree in a similar field, be a member of a professional association and have 10 years’ experience of which five were served at the level of a commissioner or head of the government department.

However, investigations found that Atwine was a graduate of Social Sciences and not Urban or Physical planning. It was also discovered that the public service commission bent rules on the academic qualifications on directions of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service Catherine Bitarakwate.

Following the COSASE probe, the chairman of the Public Service Commission apologized for waiving the qualifications for Atwine and said they would rectify the matter.

Atwine’s resignation brings the number of directorates with officers in acting capacity to six out of ten.

Last year, Julius Raymond Kabugo who was acting as the Director Treasury Services resigned from office for unknown reasons.

In the same year, Charles Ouma the Director Legal affairs resigned at a time when his office was being questioned over a Shillings 27 billion legal debts through consent judgments.

The Directorate of Public Health Services and Environment is also manned in an acting capacity by Daniel Okello having taken over from David Sseruka in 2018 at the end of his three-year contract. Okello was recently nominated by the President to the same position.

Another director in an acting capacity is Robert Nowere who took over the Revenue Collection directorate from Sam Sserunkuma.

Sserunkuuma was later appointed as deputy executive director in 2017 after the resignation of Dr Judith Tukahirwa in October 2016. The public services commission is in the process of filling the position following the President’s nomination of Eng. David Luyimbazi to the same.

The Directorate of Engineering and Technical Service is held by Eng. Justus Akankwasa after Eng. Andrew Kitaka was appointed acting Executive director of KCCA in 2018 following the resignation of Jennifer Musisi.

Kitaka’s renewed tenure as acting executive director expired on 18th June and the public service commission is in the process of filling the position after President Museveni nominated Dorothy Kisaka as the new Executive Director.

Recently, the head department of Public and Corporate Affairs Peter Kaujju also resigned and yesterday ended his nine years of service at the authority.

******

URN