KCCA, Buganda Kingdom partner to improve waste management

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Buganda Kingdom have joined hands to improve waste management and sanitation in Kampala. This partnership aims to create a cleaner and healthier city for all residents.

On Saturday, KCCA Executive Director, Hajjati Sharifah Buzeki, led a community cleaning exercise in Bukoto Mulimira Zone as part of the Weyonje Campaign (Clean and Smart City Campaign). She was accompanied by the Director of Physical Planning and KCCA Deputy Director Benon Kigenyi, and Mariam Mayanja Nkalubo, Minister for Community Self-Help, Environment, Water, and Gender in the Buganda Kingdom.

During the cleaning exercise, Buzeki removed garbage and promoted responsible waste disposal in Mulimira Zone, Bukoto. She also sensitised residents on proper waste management practices, such as separating decomposable waste from recyclables and using litter bins.

Later, she participated in planting a tree at Bukoto Community Primary School as part of efforts to keep the environment green.

She explained that KCCA started the Weyonje campaign to promote cleaning, and every last Saturday of the month, they organise general cleaning exercises in different parts of the city.

Buzeki urged residents not to dump garbage in drainage channels, since it affects the flow of sewage and water and harms the environment.

The Executive Director asked KACITA leaders, led by Nagenda Musoke, to encourage traders to use dustbins for their waste, such as polythene bags and boxes, rather than dumping them in drainage channels. She announced plans to inspect shops to ensure they have proper waste management systems in place.

Nkalubo said that the Buganda Kingdom is committed to supporting a hygienic city. She said that the partnership with KCCA is an opportunity to reinforce waste management awareness and promote environmental responsibility.

Nkalubo called for laws to be enforced and strengthened to keep cities clean and asked people to report those who dump garbage in the city. She also appealed to men to lead the fight against HIV/AIDS, in line with the Kingdom’s initiatives for healthy living.

KACITA Chairman Musoke Nagenda asked KCCA to prioritise health issues and not wait for the designated day of general cleaning. He appreciated KCCA for working with traders and noted that they had mobilised themselves to join KCCA in cleaning the city.

Nakawa Division Mayor Paul Mugambe appreciated KACITA traders for partnering with KCCA. He noted that in Nakawa, six people had died during floods, including two children who drowned in Mulimira Zone, and asked KCCA to provide them with excavators to facilitate regular cleaning of drainage channels.

