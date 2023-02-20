KCB’s next move

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda has renewed its commitment to serve customers and communities in the country better, following the launch of its new cultural transformation agenda.

The Bank’s new culture is aimed at unlocking customer-centric behavior that demonstrates KCB Bank’s deliberation towards enhancing people’s lives.

Speaking at the launch of the Bank’s new culture in Kampala on Feb.09, Edgar Byamah, the managing director at KCB Bank Uganda said, “We have entered a new era that is dedicated to going above and beyond to serve our customers with the new purpose direction, For People, For Better.

Our previous purpose ‘Go Ahead ‘served us well, a mantra that has enabled the bank to grow with its customers to date.

It is good to embrace change and it signifies growth, a journey we would like to continue trekking with our customers.” KCB Bank Uganda also changed its values to; Closer, Connected, and Courageous. The renewed commitment follows the launch of a new culture transformation spearheaded by the KCB Group.