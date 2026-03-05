KCB Bank Uganda flags off Oscar Ntambi for 2026 WRC Safari Rally

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda and the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda have officially flagged off Oscar Ntambi and his co-driver Asuman Muhammed ahead of the 2026 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

Held at the FMU headquarters in Lugogo, the event marked the final countdown for the Ugandan contingent as they prepare to head to Naivasha, Kenya, for the global showpiece scheduled for 12th–15th March 2026. The ceremony at Lugogo also unveiled fellow Ugandan drivers Duncan Mubiru, Yasin Nasser and Timothy Gawaya, signalling a stronger national presence at the 2026 rally.

This flag-off follows KCB Bank’s recent sponsorship announcement supporting Ntambi and his co-driver Muhammed’s participation in the 2026 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

KCB Group has committed up to KShs 227 million, underscoring its deep-rooted commitment to motorsport development in the region. The funding is aimed at maximising team performance and equipping local talent with the technical and financial backing required to compete against the world’s best.

During the ceremony, the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda further reinforced national support with an additional commitment of UGX 40 million towards the team’s travel, accommodation, and logistical preparations, reaffirming its mandate to facilitate Ugandan participation in elite international-level competition.

While officiating the flag-off, Zainab Kalyowa, the Brand Experience Manager at KCB Bank Uganda representing the head of marketing, said, “Today marks a significant milestone for Uganda’s motorsport fraternity. We are proud to flag off not only Uganda’s finest talent but also competitors representing Africa on the global stage. We believe Oscar, alongside the other drivers, will make Uganda proud. His journey from local champion to WRC contender is a true testament to our ‘For People’. For Better,’ promise, which continues to guide our commitment to investing in communities and nurturing excellence.”

Kalyowa added, “At KCB Bank, we believe in the power of sport to unite and inspire. We are proud to provide the platform and resources that help our athletes transition from local success to international recognition, not just in motorsport but also across other disciplines such as rugby, volleyball, golf, and more. We remain committed to continuing this important support and nurturing Uganda’s sporting talent.”

Ntambi, a former national rally champion, will pilot a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X Ralliart as he makes his debut appearance on the world stage. In expressing his gratitude, he shared, “I am immensely thankful to KCB Bank for believing in me and supporting my journey to the WRC. This is not just a personal achievement but a representation of our nation’s potential on the world stage. I am ready to give my all in Naivasha and make my country proud.”

FMU officials urged all Ugandans to come out in full spirit, waving our national flags high. Your support is vital in showcasing the passion and talent within Ugandan motorsport. Together, let’s elevate the profile of our nation’s motorsport scene and continue to drive towards excellence”

The rally will cover a total competitive distance of 350.02 kilometres, supported by a liaison distance of 842.9 kilometres, in line with FIA requirements. The four-day event will be based in Naivasha, a move designed to meet the FIA 2026 sporting regulations on distances and crew working hours, moving away from the usual ceremonial flag-off in Nairobi.

On Thursday, 12th March, there will be a shakedown at the newly introduced Nawisa stage. This will be followed by a ceremonial flag-off before the cars pass Camp Moran and Mzabibu stages. On Friday, 13th March, cars will pass Camp Moran, Loldia, Geothermal, and Kedong. On Sunday, 14th March, action will head to Soysambu, Elementaita, and Sleeping Warrior, before concluding with an autograph signing at Mzabibu.

Sunday, 15th March, marks an electric day of action as cars rev off from Oserengoni, Hell’s Gate, before passing the Wolf Power Stage in the afternoon, culminating in the prize-giving ceremony. The four-day event in Naivasha will see Ntambi compete alongside global icons such as Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville.

Officials said that KCB Bank will continue to reward its customers during this period, offering a chance to win VIP tickets for those who transact using the bank’s mobile banking platforms to ensure the Ugandan fanbase is well-represented in Kenya.

“As Ntambi heads into the Safari Rally’s challenging and dusty stages, KCB Bank Uganda is calling on all Ugandans to rally behind him. We are also rewarding customers who transact through KCB Mobile Banking, via the app or *244#, with a chance to win VIP tickets to watch the Safari Rally live in Kenya, bringing the thrill of the WRC closer to fans who champion the sport,” Kalyowa concluded.