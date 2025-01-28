KAYIZZI: I have never seen a court that has impostors like Buganda Road Court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi has expressed concern over rampant extortion at the court by impostors aiming to defraud unsuspecting justice seekers. Speaking at the launch of the Small Claims Procedure on Monday at Buganda Road Court in Kampala, Kayizzi noted, “I have never seen a court that has impostors like Buganda Road Court.”

He pointed out that the impostors at Buganda Road Court are skilled enough to manipulate the uniforms of court officials, posing as clerks and cashiers, among others. To combat this deception, he introduced all the court clerks and the five magistrates working at Buganda Road Court, cautioning justice seekers to be aware of impostors.

Kayizzi advised justice seekers to refrain from sitting outside the court and instead attend the court sessions where their cases are being heard. He stated, “When people sit outside, the impostors take advantage and ask for money, claiming they will help them in their cases in vain.”

In addition to addressing the issue of extortion, Kayizzi highlighted the benefits of the Small Claims Procedure, explaining that it is a simplified way of recovering money owed, typically taking around 30 days. He provided an example of a wealthy individual who owed 9 million Shillings and delayed payment for two years, but once brought to court, the individual was able to pay in a short period.

The Small Claims Procedure is an initiative in the Judiciary designed to resolve commercial disputes with a value not exceeding 10 million shillings, commonly arising from issues like unpaid rent, goods supply, and debts. Previously, only Mengo, Makindye, and Nakawa courts in Kampala handled small claims. The launch at Buganda Road Court will now extend these services to the Central Business area within Kampala City.

Kayizzi also appealed to KACITA’s chairperson to inform traders that Buganda Road Court now handles civil matters, including small claims cases. He noted that many people pursue claims below six million shillings but unnecessarily hire lawyers, leading to significant expenses.

Deo Akugizibwe, one of the Judiciary Communications Officers, guided attendees on how to file small claims using their phones and what to expect after filing. He emphasized that the Small Claims Procedure offers a fast and affordable way to resolve disputes that do not stem from police or involve land and government, thus increasing access to justice for individuals and businesses with small claims. It also provides a more efficient means of resolving disputes, alleviating the burden on the court system.

According to the 2024 Annual Performance Report of the Judiciary, released in October by Chief Justice Hon. Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, the Judiciary’s efforts to expand the Small Claims Procedure have shown significant results, with 23,567 cases completed and 17,993,850,733 billion shillings recovered in claims since its rollout to 203 courts.

KACITA Chairperson Musoke Thaddeus Nagenda welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that it would resolve disputes among traders. He remarked, “Most of our people don’t understand English used in these legal issues, and when one knows a police officer, they threaten them and take them heavily armed to demand money.”

Kenny Ronnie Rubanga, Head of Revenue Collection in Kampala, represented the Town Clerk and thanked the Judiciary for the initiative, stating that it would minimize suffering. He advised justice seekers in small claims cases against using lawyers and police and urged the Judiciary to intensify sensitization efforts, engaging with the public and visiting traders downtown to raise awareness about the initiative.

The Deputy Registrar in Charge of Alternative Dispute Resolution, Zulaika Nanteza, who was the Chief Guest, remarked that while Buganda Road Court used to be problematic, it has recently become quieter—not because it is less busy, but due to an improved image. She explained that the court was previously in the media for negative reasons and encouraged court users to consider Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms such as mediation and reconciliation.

She advocated for mediation and plea bargaining and emphasized that the Small Claims Procedure is one of the initiatives established to reduce case backlog within the justice system.

In October 2021, a panel of five Constitutional Court Justices, led by Justice Fredrick Egonda-Ntende, unanimously quashed rules 8(2) and 3 of the Judicature Small Claims Procedure rules of 2011 that had initially barred advocates from small claims proceedings. The Justices argued that these rules violated the constitutional right to a fair hearing, which includes the right to legal representation and cross-examination of witnesses.

This decision, following a successful petition filed by Israel Ssejemba in 2014 against the Attorney General, means that unless reversed by the Supreme Court, lawyers can now represent individuals with small claims—disputes valued at no more than 10 million shillings—before Grade One Magistrates.

The Judiciary, whose grievances are represented through the Attorney, has since appealed this decision in the Supreme Court, where it is still pending conclusion.

****

URN