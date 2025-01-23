Kawempe North MP seat attracts more than 10 aspirants

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kawempe North constituency parliamentary seat has attracted more than ten aspirants. The seat fell vacant earlier this month following the death of the area member of parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya.

The aspirants include Moses Ali Jjemba, an NRM carder, and resident of Mbogo Village; Elias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola, a renowned city lawyer eyeing the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, Salim Serunkuuma, a businessman and former candidate; Mathias Mulumba, alias Kikumi Kya Doola, the LC1 chairman of Corner Zone; Onemus Mutumba; Tom Fisher Kasenge and Juliet Namale from the NRM party; Umar Magala, Muhamood Mutazindwa, Kulya Soul Zziwa from NUP; and Alex Luwemba, the former aide to the late Ssegirinya.

Kawempe North constituency consists of nine parishes including Kawempe I, Bwaise I, Kazo-Angola, Kawempe II, Kanyanya, Kyebando, Kikaaya, Komamboga, and Mpererwe. None of the aspirants have been confirmed as candidates by their respective political parties.

Our reporter spoke to some of the aspirants who have started canvassing support from the voters. Moses Ali Jjemba, a lawyer and former Deputy Mityana Resident District Commissioner, said he is contesting to bridge the political gaps in Kawempe North.

Jjemba noted that the area has been largely dominated by the opposition, making it difficult to lobby for sufficient government support. He aims to implement youth livelihood programs, promote youth sensitization to curb crime, and empower women entrepreneurs to reduce unemployment.

City lawyer, Elias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola emphasized the need to develop youth talents in Kawempe, particularly in football and music. Nalukoola, who previously performed as a Music artist under the stage name “Dandy,” organizes football and netball tournaments where winners from the nine parishes compete for awards. He also highlighted plans to improve the poor road infrastructure in Kawempe North.

In the late 1990s, Nalukoola dropped out of school due to financial constraints but later returned to complete his education, emerging as the best candidate in Uganda at Senior Six at Kawempe Muslim Secondary School. He earned a government sponsorship to Makerere University.

Salim Serunkuuma, who contested in the previous elections and lost to Ssegirinya, said his focus is on fighting unemployment among the youth. He has established welding workshops to teach metal fabrication skills. Serunkuuma also criticized candidates who do not reside in Kawempe North, arguing that they lack firsthand understanding of the area’s challenges.

Mathias Mulumba, alias Kikumi Kya Doola, is the LC1 chairman of Corner Zone in Kawempe. He highlighted his 20 years of service in the ghetto, stating that this experience positions him as a suitable candidate. Mulumba, a former Democratic Party flagbearer in the 2021 elections, aims to empower residents to earn approximately 360,000 shillings monthly through financial initiatives. He believes the time has come for voters to give leaders from different backgrounds a chance.

URN