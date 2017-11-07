Drama after Kaweesi murder suspects released on bail

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Nakawa Court Grade One magistrate Noah Sajjabi has released on bail seven of the 22 suspected to be behind the murder of former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi and two others.

Reports however indicate that two of the suspects were later re-arrested.

The suspects have been on remand at Luzira Prison since March this year when Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa were shot dead March 17, 2017 at Kulambiro in Kampala.

The Magistrate ordered each of the seven suspects Ahmed Ssenfuka, Umaru Maganda, Hassan Tusiime, Musa Ntende, Ibrahim Kisa, Asuman Mugoya and Adul Majid Ojegere to sign a non-cash bond of sh50 million while their surities should execute a bond of sh500 million not cash to ensure that the suspects return to court as and when they are required.

One of the Kaweesi murder suspects being rearrested by unidentified men with pistols after all the 7 suspects were granted non cash bail of UGX50,000,000 by court earlier pic.twitter.com/imH1EvzLNE — Jeff HARDY (@andsjeff) November 7, 2017

The suspects filed for bail through their lawyer Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi last week after spending six months on remand without being committed to the High Court for trial.

Out of the 22 suspects that were arrested over Kaweesi murder, only eight were committed last month to the High Court for trial.

Last month, judge Margaret Oguli Oumo ordered that the 22 suspects in the murder of former police spokesman AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi each be compensated sh80 million after the High Court in Kampala found that they had been tortured in detention.

Judge Oguli ruled that the 22 suspects’ “rights to life and liberty were violated by government security officers, yet they are mere suspects and innocent till proved guilty.”

The release on bail of the seven, leaves seven other suspects in custody who have not clocked the mandatory period on remand and have been sent back on remand untill November 23, 2017 as inquiries into their case continue.

The law requires that if an accused person charged with a capital offense completes 180 days on remand without being committed for trial , he or she is entittled to a mandatory release on bail.