Kaweesi case divides police, CIID, CMI, ISO

Police officers suspects, main investigator was sidelined by Kayihura

Grace Akullo, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) faces the toughest assignment of her career; finding the masterminds of the worst murder to rock Uganda Police.

As head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Directorate (CIID), Akullo has been charged with finding not only the actual killers but the motive behind the killing of a fellow AIGP, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the former Police Spokesperson, his bodyguard, Kenneth Erau and driver, Godfrey Wambewa.

The trio was murdered on March 17 when assailants riding motorbikes, waylaid them and sprayed the SUV they were driving in with almost a hundred rounds of bullets.

Part of the problem is that there are indications that Kaweesi might have been murdered by fellow top brass in the police.

According to sources, at the time of his killing, Kaweesi was handling several cases involving investigation of some of his colleagues in the police force.

Therefore, although Akullo is seen by some as a capable investigator, her progress could be hampered if colleagues supposed to work with her were, in fact, accomplices in the killing.

Akullo also has no control, sources familiar with the case say. Her main strength is her closeness to President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni. However, in this case, Akullo was also very close to Kaweesi and yet she is known to be quite emotional.

So far, after interviewing various sources familiar with this issue, The Independent got the impression that the investigation was going at a very slow pace. Weeks after Kaweesi was killed, investigators are yet to call witnesses; including his confidants, business partners, his wife and relatives. Some of these feel they have useful information to give.

Many say instead of rushing to pin suspects, the investigators should be looking for motive? Such information can only come from people who were close to Kaweesi. The information can be got from various sensitive meetings Kaweesi had in the weeks, days, and hours before his death. He was on phone when he was killed. What was he talking about? Which investigations was he involved in? What businesses? Who had he wronged?

Five years ago, Akullo as head of CIID, could possibly have easily got on top of this case. She was arguably the most influential police officer after the force’s chief. From her mobile bodyguards to the security detail at her offices at Kibuli CID headquarters, Akullo was also the most protected officer.

At the time, Akullo was working on high-profile corruption cases such as the Shs 50 billion scandal in the office of the Prime Minister and the theft and embezzlement of the Shs169 billion pension money in the Public Service Ministry. Both cases resulted in the arrest and prosecution of culprits.

Akullo became so influential, she was reporting directly to President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni. Insider sources say on several occasions, President Museveni had insisted that Akullo stays in charge of CIID whenever Kayihura toed the idea of firing her.

And that is how her success started walking hand in hand with her doom.

Insiders say Gen. Kayihura, who also had issues with her management capabilities, got disturbed by her influence and in 2014 dismantled all her control and influence. Inside sources say Kayihura cannot tolerate a police officer who speaks directly the Museveni.