Katosi police completes juvenile detention facility

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Katosi police station in Mukono district has completed the construction of a juvenile’s detention facility to deal with the rampant crime involving minors.

The Shillings 70 million project supported by the local community also involved the expansion of the male and female cells.

The male cell can now accommodate 15 suspects up from 10 previously. The female cells can also host 10 suspects up from 6 suspects while the juvenile cell will accommodate 8 suspects.

Katosi police station becomes the first police station in greater Mukono which comprises Kayunga, Buikwe, Buvuma and Mukono districts to come up with such a facility.

Katosi landing site serves as a shortcut for various people mainly from Buikwe, Buvuma districts and Kkoome islands.

Ali Fauz, the Officer in Charge of Katosi police station also notes that children running away from their families use Katosi landing site to start a new life and end up in crime after failing to meet their life expectations.

Fauzi notes that over the years they have lacked facilities to host minor offenders and would often transport them to Kampala.

Statistics at Katosi police station show that at least three children are dragged to the station each month by their parent and other community members for alleged involvement in inappropriate conduct.

Mayinja Walugembe, a resident of Katosi landing site who spearheaded the construction and expansion works at Katosi police station says it had become difficult to tame children at home after mixing with their colleagues from unknown origins.

Fred Gonja, another resident notes that a number of children flocking the landing site discourage others from attending school.

The Kampala East Region Police Commander, Mike Musani, says the juvenile detention center is going to help serve as a referral for minor offenders from Buikwe and Buvuma districts, which are far away from Kampala.

