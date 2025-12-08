Katogo beat Hole Out in Match Play Challenge at Ebb Club

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Katogo golfers from Entebbe Club beat Hole Out to win the Katogo Match Play Challenge on Saturday.

Katogo, a group of golfers based at East Africa’s oldest golf club, edged the visiting team, mostly from Uganda Golf Club and other clubs, by a score of 20-19. The host team recorded 15 wins and 4 walkovers over their resilient opponents.

Katogo Golfers, led by captain Elly Mukasa Kibuuka, have just concluded the golf season with a successful Katogo Golf Series last week, with Isaac Mariera and Lillian Koowe winning the overall men’s and ladies’ crowns.

Among the highlights on Saturday, Ssubi Kiwanuka and Hannington Mpiima from Katogo team were 2nd and 1st winners over Well Out/Hole Out’s Shaban Ram and Charles Mubiru while Well Out/Hole Out’s Haruna Nyanzi and Henry Luwemba were 5/4 winners over Richard Mugisha and Louis Tumukunde.

Katogo’s Adrian Bukenya and Maureen Okura were 2 up against Well Out and Hole Out’s Bruce Aijuka and Isaiah Tugumenawe.

Entebbe Club will sum up there Golf season and calendar this Saturday with the MTN Grand Tee of Tees final.