Katakwi LCIII chairperson, councilor appointed RDCs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two local council leaders in Teso region are among the new Resident District Commissioners-RDCs appointed by President Museveni.

In Katakwi, the LCIII chairperson of Palam sub county, Emmy Ojirot, and the district male councilor representing Ngariam sub county, Francis Okwameri, were appointed as Deputy RDCs for Kapelebyong and Kalaki districts respectively.

Geoffrey Akol who was once a councilor in Soroti municipality was appointed Deputy RDC in Amuria district.

In the new list, Filbert Ocailap bounced back as RDC for Karenga district. Ocailap was RDC until 2017 when he was dropped following the land eviction at Soroti University. He is said to have sided with residents of Apuuton village against Soroti University over the struggle for 100 acres of land.

His troubles stemmed from the orders he made on the arrest of the University staff who were reportedly involved in sanctioning eviction of more than 80 people in eleven families for encroaching into the university land.

The President also appointed Maj. Betty Akello Otekat and George Akuwan Owanyi, former MP candidates in Serere district. Maj. Akello, is now RDC for Amudat. She contested for Serere Woman MP seat in 2016 but lost to Hellen Adoa.

Owanyi unsuccessfully tried to unseat Kasilo County MP, Elijah Okupa for two terms before heading to Pingire County, a new constituency where he was again defeated. He has been appointed RDC for Gulu district.

The other new appointments include Paul Eseru from Soroti who has been posted to Pakwach and former RDC of Soroti William Wilberforce Tukei who resigned in 2020 to contest for Bukedea District Chairperson seat in vain.

URN