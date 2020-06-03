Kasese christians urged to remain strong amidst challenges

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christians in Kasese district have been urged to remain strong amidst challenges of the recent floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call was made during the annual Martyrs day celebrations in the district which were led by Rev. Fr Joseph Mbusa, the Secretary of Education in Kasese Diocese. Previously, thousands of Christians thronged Uganda Martyrs Church Nyakasanga for the celebrations which however was not possible this time around as the country maintains restrictions on public gatherings.

Nevertheless, Fr Mbusa appealed to Christians to emulate the Uganda Martyrs and not to lose faith in such times when the district is faced with challenges ranging from floods to lack of basic family needs. He observes a need for Christians to dedicate more time into praying for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the recent flooding in Kasese district, Fr. Mbusa called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to raise and support the affected families. He equally challenged the government to find a long-lasting solution for floods in the district.

“This is the time to seek God even more and we hope that all these challenges would soon be gone” Fr. Joseph said.

Last month, eight people died and more than 100,000 others affected by floods. The floods also destroyed Kilembe Hospital, gardens, bridges, schools, houses and other properties.

URN