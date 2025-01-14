Kasese apple farmers decry lack of ready market

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Apple farmers in Kasese District are expressing frustration over the lack of a reliable market for their produce. Despite benefiting from the awareness campaign by Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) to promote fruit growing, farmers say they face significant challenges due to the absence of a competitive market in the region.

John Kimadi, the chairperson of the Kasese Apple Growers Association (KAGA), explained that the lack of market access continues to hinder their efforts to combat poverty in their households. Many farmers are forced to sell their produce cheaply at local markets due to limited connections with national or international buyers.

Kimadi is calling on the government to provide support by equipping farmers with the tools needed to add value to their products, which would enable them to access better markets. Without such assistance, farmers are left to find solutions on their own.

Paul Mbwambale, a farmer from Kyarumba Sub County, added that the low prices they receive for their apples, ranging between Shillings 300 and 500 per fruit, have discouraged many from reinvesting in apple farming. These low prices are a result of the absence of a local market with competitive pricing.

In 2021, Denis Iga, the Rwibitaba Zonal Agricultural Development Officer for the Rwenzori region, informed apple farmers that the government, through the AGRILED program, was working on constructing an industrial park, which would include a fruit factory to help address these issues.

However, the industrial park project has yet to materialize, leaving farmers in Kasese District struggling to find sustainable markets for their apples.

*****

URN