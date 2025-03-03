Kasana Luwero Diocese honors Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kasana Luwero Diocese has paid tribute to its former bishop, Paul Ssemogerere, who now serves as the Archbishop of Kampala. Archbishop Ssemogerere was consecrated and installed as the second bishop of Kasana Luwero Diocese on August 23, 2008.

He served in this role for 13 years until 2021, when he was appointed Archbishop of Kampala, succeeding the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga. His position at Kasana Luwero was later filled by Bishop Lawrence Mukasa.

During the Diocese’s 28th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, Bishop Mukasa presented a commemorative plaque to Archbishop Ssemogerere in recognition of his significant contributions to the diocese. Mukasa also handed him a prayer request, asking him to continue praying for the diocese and its faithful.

Bishop Mukasa highlighted some of Ssemogerere’s key achievements during his tenure. He ordained 54 priests and established five new parishes. He also strengthened the sacrament of Holy Matrimony and oversaw the completion of the KALUDO Complex, a diocesan multipurpose commercial building valued at over three billion shillings. Additionally, he built a youth center, schools, and health facilities while promoting interfaith unity and collaboration.

Mukasa expressed gratitude for Ssemogerere’s elevation to Archbishop, describing it as recognition of his dedication to the church. He also invited him to consider retiring in Kasana Luwero Diocese when the time comes.

Ssemogerere also spearheaded the construction of a magnificent Adoration Chapel at Kasana Cathedral, valued at over 200 million shillings, and St. Paul Hotel at the diocesan headquarters. In 2021, he launched a multi-million climate change project aimed at mitigating the effects of environmental degradation in the diocese. Ronald Mulondo, the Buganda Kingdom representative in Bulemeezi County, commended Ssemogerere for his commitment to supporting the Kabaka’s initiatives and uplifting the socio-economic well-being of his people.

Similarly, Ronald Ndawula, the NRM Chairperson for Luwero District, lauded Ssemogerere for his efforts in combating witchcraft by establishing churches in areas previously associated with devil worship.

Archbishop Ssemogerere expressed deep appreciation for Kasana Luwero Diocese, acknowledging it as his foundation in leadership and thanking the faithful for their unwavering support throughout his tenure. He highlighted his joy in seeing children from underprivileged families, whom he sponsored for education, successfully graduate and contribute to their communities.

Ssemogerere also honored the late Archbishop Lwanga, the diocese’s founding bishop, for laying a strong foundation that guided his leadership. He urged Christians to extend the same support to Bishop Mukasa as they did to him.

Kasana Luwero Diocese covers the districts of Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola. It was officially inaugurated on March 1, 1997, with His Eminence Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala installing Cyprian Kizito Lwanga as its first bishop. The diocese was previously part of the Archdiocese of Kampala before becoming independent.

