Kasana-Luwero Diocese forms committee to combat human trafficking

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rt. Rev. Lawrence Mukasa, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kasana-Luwero, has established a committee to fight human trafficking.

The initiative aims to raise awareness, prevent victimisation, and collaborate with various stakeholders across the diocese. The Diocese covers three civic districts: Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola.

Rev. Fr. James Kibuuka, the Diocesan Assistant Pastoral Coordinator, explained that the initiative responds to the alarming prevalence of human trafficking, which he described as a pervasive social menace threatening communities worldwide.

In a message on behalf of Bishop Mukasa to the headteachers of all Catholic-affiliated schools within the diocese, Fr. Kibuuka emphasised the importance of this campaign. Bishop Mukasa tasked the new committee with sensitising the community, particularly the youth, about the dangers and realities of human trafficking.

Fr. Kibuuka says that initial efforts should focus on secondary schools, meeting students directly to inform and educate them about trafficking risks. Fr. Kibuuka asked headteachers to cooperate with members of the committee who will be visiting their institutions to conduct two-hour awareness sessions.

The committee comprises six members: Chairperson Rev. Sr. Angelica Tumwesigye, Fr. James Kibuuka, Fr. Thadeus Otieno, Rev. Sr. Lucy Muthoni, Bro. Alex Ngabirano, and Rev. Sr. Annah Mutuya. He says their primary focus will be on schools, with plans to extend to other institutions in subsequent phases.

The Uganda Police Force’s 2023 Annual National Report on Countering Trafficking in Persons indicates a decrease in reported cases. 1,006 trafficking cases were recorded in 2023, down from 1,200 cases in 2022. Police officials suggest that this decline may reflect either a genuine reduction in trafficking activities or underreporting.

Child trafficking remains the most prevalent, accounting for over 50% of cases, with 510 incidents involving sexual and labour exploitation within domestic settings. Of the total cases, 576 were referred to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), with 331 cases progressing to court. Out of these, 11 resulted in convictions, while 319 cases remain pending. One case was dismissed.

URN