Karusandara flood victims cry for help

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 1,000 families displaced by floods that ravaged Karusandara Sub County, Kasese district close to three months ago, are struggling to survive.

The families were displaced after the floods hit villages of Kivengenyi, Kabaka, Kanamba and Kyalanga in Karusandara Sub County following a heavy downpour that burst the banks of River Mubuku and Nyamwamba.

With no access to necessities, the families can hardly afford a meal a day. They accuse both government and the local leadership for deliberately refusing to address their plight.

The victims who include pregnant women, youth, children and the elderly are camped in nine IDPs spread across the sub-county.

Erias Forda, a resident of Kivengenyi village says that he lacks food to feed his family after all his garden was washed away by the floods. Forda who has camped Karusandara seed secondary school with his eight children says that they last received relief food in June.

“All our plantations were washed away, even the remaining is drying up, so we have not food or a place to return to,” Forda says

Bill Lindsay who is still living in the camp with his two children and a wife says he doesn’t have any money to look after his family. He says that due to the amount of debris in his garden, he is unable to grow any crops to feed the family.

“…they should get us some support to re-start our lives again otherwise we are living in a bad situation.” Lindsay notes

Christopher Wamahoro who was displaced from Kabaka village lost his house and property to the floods. Wamahoro who lost 28 acres of his banana plantation says he has no hope of re-establishing his home again without help.

The father of five has sold off his cow to keep his family alive in the camp after his hope for relief food faded.

Mangadalena Biira who is camped at Karusandara SS with her three grandchildren says they are in dire need of assistance to provide food and other basic services to the children.

She says that they have spent two months without food relief.

Samuel Ssenku Kimuli, the Kasese District Deputy Chief Administrative Officer says that there are plans to designate one place to host the victims for easy management.

Kimuli notes that the district has intensified discussions with the government to ensure the affected persons are resettled.

Mbaju Jackson Kathika the Busongoara South MP says that there are in talks with the government to consider relocating the victims.

However, he observed the need for the government to extend more relief to the area.

