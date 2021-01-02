Karimojong, Turkana elders demand joint deployment in cattle theft corridors

Karamoja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of elders from Karamoja, Turkana and Pokot in Kenya have asked the leaders in Uganda and Kenya to jointly deploy security personnel along the cattle theft corridors to end cross border theft between the two countries.

The elders who double as cross border peace actors made the demand on Friday in Amudat at the review of the peace actors in the bordering two countries.

Hoseah Ekiyeyes, a Turkana elder who is also the district peace Chairman of Turkana South said the joint deployment of forces would stop Kenya Pokots and Turkana and the Karimojong from crossing to raid each other.

The elders also suggested that the joint forces should be allowed to shoot and kill any armed Turkana, Pokot or Karimojong pastoralists who cross to destabilize others.

“This is the time where we should be discussing on how to make business boom between Karamoja, Turkana and West Pokot but not cattle theft,” he said.

John Ekai another peace elder in Turkana appealed to the Kenyan government to disarm guns in the hands of the Turkana and the Pokot saying it’s the main cause of insecurity.

“Look at how Karamoja is now peace full because Uganda removed guns from the Karimojong why can’t Kenya government also do the same to the armed Turkana and Pokots,” he said.

Peter Lokol an elder and a resident of Nakonyen in Tapac Sub County in Moroto district said the current cattle theft in Karamoja was graduating into commercial animal theft.

According to Lokol, there is already collusion among some pastoralist’s in Karamoja to raid each other.

“You find Matheniko pastoralist’s of Moroto teaming up with the Turkana to raid the Bokora pastoralist’s of Napak and they drive to cows to Turkana to hide which should not continue,” he said.

Peter Eripet representing the Turkana County says that the Kenyan government has started steps for peaceful disarmament in Kenya.

Major Peter Mugisa the UPDF 3rd division Spokesperson, however, said that already the UPDF Uganda army has started monitoring the border around Uganda territory while the Kenyan army is also monitoring from their side.

“Uganda has already deployed along its territory to deal with criminals and we always communicate with our counterpart’s in Kenya and case of any incidents along the border, “he said.

