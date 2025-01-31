Karamoja aerial mineral survey reveals 300 Million tonnes of limestone

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Karamoja Minerals’ airborne geophysical and geological mapping indicates that the region has more than 300 million tons of Limestone/Marble in Moroto, Kotido and Napak districts.

The findings are contained in the geological survey strategy report which was released on Thursday at Moroto Boma Grounds.

The geological studies indicate that the mineral commodities discovered could prove to be economically exploitable to spur development in the country. The surveys discovered Copper in Boboong in Kotido district and Chromite in Nakiloro in Moroto district which is still under evaluation.

The survey also uncovered 139,000 ounces and possible reserves of 160,000 of Gold in Nakabat in Moroto district, and Iron Ore, Columbite Tantalite in Moroto, Napak and Kotido districts, among others.

Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development said that the results of the project show a high prospective for minerals such as iron ore, copper, gold, and limestone in Karamoja. She noted that the findings will attract significant investment in the mineral sector and contribute to the development of Uganda’s economy.

“The Karamoja Aerial Surveys project is a key component of our efforts to increase investment in mineral exploration. The project, which was financed by the Government of Uganda and the Government of Spain, has provided us with valuable data on the mineral potential of the Karamoja region,” she said during the launch in Moroto.

She said that the government has also established the National Mining Company to enhance government participation in the mineral sector.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Eng. Irene Bateebe says that the Ministry will continue to analyze and interpret the data collected during the aerial surveys to inform future mineral exploration and development efforts.

The Kotido LCV Chairperson Paul Lote Komol, says that aerial survey results have offered some relief to the region but asked the ministry to ensure that the minerals transform livelihoods and the narrative of Karamoja.

According to the report from Xcalibur Smart Mapping, the company that undertook the survey that started in 2021 until 2024, the aerial survey mapping in Karamoja and Lamwo has been completed at 100 percent, now making the national coverage of geophysical map (magnetic and radiometric) complete in Uganda, except Lake Victoria.

****

URN