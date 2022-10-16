Kapchorwa residents seek by-law to regulate street children

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kapchorwa are asking municipal authorities to formulate an ordinance to regulate street children in the municipality. They say that the rapid growth in the number of street children is causing insecurity.

The demand follows an incident where two street children from Kapchorwa were poisoned to death while in Mbale early this month.

Charles Mwanga, the chairperson of the London Bridge Cell in Kapchorwa says that the number of street children increased during the COVID-19 lockdown and has steadily gone up even after the suspension of restrictions and reopening of schools. He observes a need for the municipality to formulate a law that regulates both street children and their parents.

Nelson Mtingi, another resident of Barawa ward says that by enacting a bylaw, the authorities will have the power to bring to book all errand children and resettle them in correction centres. He fears that many children who are dropping out of school are looking at the street as the ultimate destination because there is limited hope in a home where parents cannot provide for basic needs.

Janet Yariwo, another resident blames the municipal authorities for taking no action to end juvenile delinquency in the region.

George Toskin, the area LCIII chairperson says that a majority of the children on the streets are from villages within Kapchorwa, where parents and the larger community are adamant about their responsibilities in their upbringing. He is optimistic that the by-law will empower the community to engage in advocacy campaigns to solve the problem.

Patricia Chemutai, an officer from the Child Protection Unit of Police in the Sipi region says cases of child negligence are alarming in the entire Sebei sub-region. She attributes it to parental negligence and domestic violence-related issues. According to Cemutai, more than 500 children are on the streets of Kapchorwa.

