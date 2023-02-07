KAPCHORWA: Kainerugaba street sign vandalized

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The street signpost named after Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba in Kapchorwa has been vandalized.

The direction signage was allegedly removed by the community in protest of the street allegedly named after Gen. Kainerugaba which was done without following the procedures and lacked Sebei community leaders’ consultations.

Frank Chege, a resident of London Bridge cell in Kapchorwa municipality claims the removal of the sign post indicated political maturity by the Sebei community, in terms of boycotting concocted development programs within the municipality.

Bush Arapta, the Kapchorwa Municipality council speaker says they learned of the missing street signpost yesterday morning.

“Since its the first time that the sign post is vandalized, we are going to replace and monitor who will mess it up again,” Arapta told URN on phone.

Brian Mande, the Chepsukuroi Ward Male youth councilor says that such instances happen as a result of the community unhappiness over a forced development in an area, especially after a proper procedure is not followed.

Allan Mark, another resident says the vandalism of the sign post should send a message to those who planted it that the process was improper.

“I see no reason why we should even lament about the missing signpost for it was just a money making event for those who planted it,” he said.

The former Commander of Land Forces visited Kapchorwa on January 21, 2023, as part of countrywide tours to popularize MK project, where a street was named after him by a section of the municipal authorities.

The naming of the street brought mixed reactions from the community, saying it was a sign of disrespect and impunity by some of the Kapchorwa Municipality leaders who didn’t follow the procedures.

Sebei asserts that naming roads after a person demands legacy and great contributions by that person in that respective community.

*****

URN