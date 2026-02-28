UEDCL disconnects power lines in Kapchorwa over illegal connections

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several communities in Kapchorwa District have been left without electricity after the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) disconnected power lines, citing illegal connections.

Some of the residents had alleged that UECDL workers had vandalized the lines, but the electricity distributor denies the claim.

The affected areas include parts of East Division and Kaptanya Sub-County, where power infrastructure had been installed under the government’s rural electrification programme.

Residents claim that on Monday, individuals identifying themselves as UEDCL staff removed electric wires.

Edward John Satya Twalla, a resident of Tukokir Cell in East Division, said a power line linking Kween and Kwoti wards was disconnected without prior notice to local authorities.

“They disconnected the line without the consent of local leaders and without explaining why,” Twalla said. “The community was left in darkness and confusion.”

Elvis Chesang, a resident of Tumboboi Parish in Kaptanya Sub-County, reported a similar incident affecting Ngangata Parish and Tumboi.

He said residents who attempted to seek clarification from the officials on site received no clear response.

Local leaders have faulted the manner in which the disconnections were carried out, saying there was no communication to either authorities or residents before the exercise.

Alfred Chepjur, the LCII Chairperson of Kween Ward in East Division, said electricity had been extended to improve livelihoods and spur development, and called for dialogue between the company and the community.

“If there are challenges, the company should engage us and explain instead of acting abruptly,” Chepjur said.

Denis Kipto, the LCIII Chairperson of Kaptanya Sub-County, urged residents to remain calm but vigilant and to report any suspected vandalism or interference with public infrastructure to security agencies for investigation.

However, Martin Labeja, the Manager of UEDCL’s Sebei sub-region, acknowledged that the lines had been disconnected but dismissed claims of vandalism. He said the action was taken after the company discovered illegal power connections on the network.

“The disconnection was done because some residents had illegally connected themselves to the power lines,” Labeja said. “We cannot allow unsafe and unauthorized connections on the network.”

He added that electricity supply would only be restored once at least 20 new customers in the affected areas formally register for legal connections, suggesting that the viability of the lines depends on meeting minimum subscription thresholds.

The development highlights growing tensions between UECDL and communities in Kapchorwa and generally the Sebei region. The then power distributor, Umeme had identified Sebei and Bugisu regions as hotspots for illegal power connections. UECDL is reporting the same problem almost a year after Umeme’s twenty-year concession ended.

****

URN