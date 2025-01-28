Kanungu car accident claims life of American tourist

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A tourist has died, and five others are nursing injuries they sustained in a motor accident along the Buhoma-Butogota-Kanungu road in Kanungu district on Monday morning. The tourists were returning from Bwindi Impenetrable National Park after gorilla tracking.

Michael Kananura, the Public Relations Officer for the Directorate of Traffic and Safety in the Uganda Police Force has identified the accident victim as Evan Shuldman Harrison, 40, a resident of New York, USA, who died on the spot. The injured are Zachary Avayou, 39, a resident of Pennsylvania; Fredrick Jeremy Wright, 25, a resident of California; and Alpha Dadaire, 33, a resident of Wakiso District.

The accident occurred around 7:00 AM at Munyanga Bridge in Kakureiju village, located at the border of Buhoma and Butogota town councils. A Toyota Land Cruiser with the registration number UAM 271U developed a mechanical issue (failed to brake), lost control, rolled, and plunged into the river. The tourists were returning from Bwindi Impenetrable National Park after gorilla tracking.

Kananura stated that the casualties were rushed to Bwindi Community Hospital in Kanungu, and the body of the deceased was taken to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem. The wreckage of the vehicle was towed to Kihihi Police Station for inspection.

Bashir Hangi, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Communications Manager, confirmed the accident, describing it as unfortunate. Hangi stated that a team of UWA and security officials are following up on the matter.

URN