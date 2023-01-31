Kampala Parents School excels in PLE, opens admissions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Parents School once again registered massive success in the just-released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results for the year 2022 by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

With over 410 candidates who sat for PLE at Kampala Parents School, out of 410, 16 candidates scored aggregates 4.

According to the school Principal Daphine Kato, out of the 410 candidates, 291 got first division as listed below.

Agg 4=16

Agg 5 =32

Agg 6= 41

Agg 7=43

Agg 8 = 42

Agg 9 = 37

Agg 10 = 31

Agg 11 = 33

Agg 12= 16 thus making a total of 291 maintaining the school’s record of being one of the best-performing primary schools in the country.

The school has also opened admissions for its 2023 Academic Year having performed exceptionally well in the 2022 National Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

In a statement, Kampala Parents School, a high-end school has now invited parents and guardians to book a place for their children as early as possible.

“Our office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the year. You are welcome to register your child at any time during these days.”

“The admissions office is the gateway to Kampala Parents’ School. New children get through the sieve of oral interviews, plus tests in Mathematics and English language.”

“To confirm reservation of a place for the child after a successful interview, the Admission/Registration fee as per the obtaining school fees structure for the year should be fully paid.

“The child is thereby officially admitted into the school.

Kampala Parents’ School is on an international level but follows a local curriculum situated along the Lugogo bypass and has an enrollment of over 2,500 pupils with 118 well-trained teachers and over 150 non-teaching staff members with pupils coming from all over the world.