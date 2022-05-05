Minister for Kampala tables KCCA Amendment Bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda has tabled before parliament the Kampala Capital City Authority (Amendment) Bill to cater for the emoluments of political leaders.

Kabanda tabled the Bill for its first reading in the Wednesday plenary sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Tayebwa directed the Bill to the House Committee on Presidential Affairs to handle the proposed piece of legislation within one week and report back to Parliament for its debate and approval.

He said that it was important for the Bill to be considered in the shortest time possible so that it is passed before the approval of the national budget for the next financial year 2022/2023.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Amendment Act 2015, which established the positions of speaker and deputy speaker is silent on their facilitation and emoluments.

Parliament recently recommended that the KCCA Act is amended to ensure that the Minister has powers to determine the emoluments of the political leaders.

While appearing before the Presidential Affairs Committee last month, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the Minister of State for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs told MPs that they were in the final stages of processing the amendment to the KCCA Act and that the Certificate of Financial Implication had been received from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

