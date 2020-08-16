Kampala leaders demand for more masks after residents missed out

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several leaders around Kampala are appealing for more face masks from the government. They say that the number of masks sent to their areas is insufficient for the population size and many of their residents have not been covered.

The government had set out to distribute face masks to all Ugandans aged six and above as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease. The distribution started from the border districts in June, before extending to other parts of the country. Kampala Capital City Authority has received 2,067,500 masks for distribution.

Moses Kavuma, the vice-chairman of Budonian zone in Kisenyi, Mengo parish says they received 1,000 masks which were all distributed but still recorded more than 500 uncovered residents. Kawuma is concerned that the prevention measures are lax in the area which has already recorded a COVID-19 death.

Israel Musaazi the chairman of Kifumbira zone in Kamwokya says that he received only 8,000 masks out of the over 10,000 people who qualify for them.

In Gogonya two-zone, Makindye division, the area councilor Jane Namukasa says they had received only 1,300 masks after registering more than 9,000 people who qualified to get masks. However, the area chairman lobbies for more from the division before starting the distribution.

Meanwhile, as distribution of masks continues in Kampala, a section of residents have questioned the quality of the protective wear. Several masks have short strings that do not reach the ear with a larger face cover while those with longer strings are too small for the face.

Catherine Akech, one of the recipients of the mask says that her polyester made mask holds her nose so tight that she can barely breathe. Akecho, also an expectant mother is concerned she might not wear the mask as often as required.

Another resident of Kamwokya who identified himself as Isma Mijaagulo received a mask but immediately put it away saying it was too small for his face.

Nasir Matovu, from Lubaga division also expressed discontent about the masks saying they are so tight on him that breathing in them is hard yet the quality is also poor compared to what was already on the market.

Six companies were approved to manufacture government masks. These include Lida Packaging Products Limited, Southern Range Nyanza Limited (Nytil) Evergreen Safaris Limited, Jude Color Solutions Limited, Winfred Fashion designers Limited and Fine Spinners Limited. However, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards has certified 49 companies to produce non-surgical masks.

URN