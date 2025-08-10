Kampala Archdiocese records highest ever Ordination of 24 Priests in single ceremony

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Archdiocese has welcomed 24 priests in a single ceremony at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Lubaga, the highest number in its history.

The milestone comes at a time when priestly vocations are reported to be in decline globally, making the occasion notable for both Kampala and the Catholic Church in Uganda. Faithful who attended the event described the sight as “unusual” and “uplifting”.

Masters the of ceremony repeatedly referred to it as a “bumper harvest” for the Archdiocese, which serves over three million Catholics across Kampala, Wakiso, and Mpigi districts.

“I wish we could still see such numbers every year,” said John Kamya, a faithful from Matugga and one of the thousands present, smiling broadly. “It strengthens our faith, gives us hope for the future, and reminds us that the Church will always have priests to guide us, visit our homes, and walk with us in times of joy and sorrow.”

Fr. Henry Kalanzi, the master of ceremonies, confirmed the record-breaking nature of the ordination. “This is the highest number of priests ever ordained since this cathedral was built,” he said. The cathedral, which serves as the seat of the Archdiocese, will mark its 100th anniversary in three months.

The Archdiocese currently has about 386 priests, according to records on its website, though the Uganda Episcopal Conference lists 387. Priests in the Archdiocese serve in parishes, Catholic schools, hospitals, and Church departments. They administer sacraments, lead worship, and carry out pastoral work in ministries for the sick, elderly, children, and funeral Masses.

Worldwide, the number of men joining seminaries has been falling, particularly in Europe and North America. Earlier this year, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere warned about this decline in other parts of the Church, linking it partly to misinformation and waning interest in religious vocations.

Ssemogerere noted that Uganda remains an exception, where the priesthood is still respected and parents are often proud to send their children to the seminary. Communities, he added, still feel a sense of loss when a seminarian discontinues formation.

Recent ordination numbers in the Archdiocese show varied growth: 12 priests in 2024, 8 in 2023, 19 in 2022, 12 in 2021, and 16 in 2018. Meanwhile, 3 of the ordained priests belong to a missionary group, including the congregation of the holy spirit. Alongside the priestly ordinations, seven seminarians were ordained to the first order of the diaconate. They will serve as deacons until their priestly ordination, expected next year.

In his compelling homily, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere called on the newly ordained to emulate Christ’s humility and service, urging them to reject materialism and focus on their mission to win souls.

“Go, take no purse, no sandals,” he said, echoing Jesus’ instructions to His disciples. “The wealth of a priest is the souls he brings to God, not possessions. Your parents have generously given you to serve God, not to support them materially. We thank them for their selflessness.”

Quoting Pope Benedict XVI, Archbishop Ssemogerere reminded the faithful of the profound richness of the priesthood, urging the newly ordained to remain “obstinately rich” in their commitment to Christ and the Church.

Archbishop Ssemogerere emphasised that priestly ministry is rooted in Christ, urging the new priests to remain obedient to their shepherds and steadfast in their calling. “Do not seek other spirits; they will confuse you and, in turn, confuse the people you serve,” he cautioned. “Look to Christ, learn obedience, and follow His example. The Lord will never abandon you; His strength is sufficient.”

The ceremony highlighted the mercy of God, with Archbishop Ssemogerere noting that the record number of ordinations reflects divine grace and the faithfulness of those who answered God’s call. He extended gratitude to the parents, formators, rectors, and lay faithful who supported the new priests spiritually and materially throughout their formation.

“The number of priests ordained today is a sign of God’s mercy,” he said, acknowledging the vital role of families and communities in nurturing vocations. Among the newly ordained, three priests will serve as missionaries, extending the Church’s reach beyond Uganda.

The archbishop underscored the importance of the priesthood, describing it as a challenging yet rewarding path rooted in Christ’s example. “Ministry means walking the path of God,” he said. “Challenges will come, but remain faithful and united with your shepherd.”

Given the unusually high number of candidates, the ordination rite in Kampala lasted longer. Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere urged the congregation to maintain complete silence and follow the prayers and readings closely, and reflect on their meaning.

In Catholic tradition, the rite of ordination is one of the most solemn ceremonies in the Church. It involves a public commitment by the candidates, the laying on of hands, and the invocation of the Holy Spirit.

The rite began with parents presenting their sons to the Archbishop, symbolising the family’s role in nurturing vocations. Candidates for the diaconate were called first, each affirming their readiness to serve. They were followed by those seeking the priesthood, who also confirmed their willingness to accept the responsibilities of the ministry.

The ordinands then took vows of celibacy and obedience to their bishop and his successors, dedicating themselves fully to God’s service. Their commitment drew loud ululations from the congregation.

After signing the Magnificat, a biblical canticle expressing praise and thanksgiving to God, the Archbishop returned to confer the newly ordained priests with the authority to hear confessions and grant absolution, a key responsibility in their ministry.

Following this, the new priests gave their first blessing to the Archbishop, a long-standing tradition in the Church. They then blessed the congregation, marking their official entry into priestly service and strengthening the bond between clergy and faithful.

