Kadaga vows to continue fighting for Nyege Nyege

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Right Honorable Rebecca Kadaga assured Nyege Nyege festival goers that she will continue supporting the annual event.

Kadaga gave the assurance on Saturday evening, accompanied by Busoga Tourism Minister Hellen Namutamba Olga and several government officials, including the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and the chiefs of Busoga.

She received warmly welcomed by showgoers as she toured the festival, which took place despite the rainy weather. She visited various stages, including the Uganda Waragi stage, and was presented with a bottle of lemon and ginger-flavored Uganda Waragi as a gift.

Kadaga commended the festival organizers for their efforts in promoting tourism in the Busoga region. She also expressed her gratitude to the festival’s participants for the exceptional entertainment they provide. She pledged to continue advocating for the festival every year, emphasizing that it plays a significant role in promoting both Uganda and the Busoga region.

Dereke Debru, the CEO of Nyege Nyege Festival, also praised Kadaga for her ongoing support and for ensuring that the event remains a key attraction in the region. He noted that the festival draws people from across Uganda and the world, offering an opportunity for cultural exchange and enjoyment.

The 9th edition of the Nyege Nyege festival which commenced on Thursday has been an unforgettable experience for holidaymakers, tourists and revelers alike.

The four-day event has featured incredible performances, unique art, and a positive vibe, concluding this Sunday, November 18, 2024.

According to the Executive Producer Aly Alibhai, this year’s edition has offered a distinct experience with its convenient location within the city.

“The gates opened at 4:00 PM on a beautiful Thursday. Our seven stages, including the Reggae stage, Cultural stage, Hakuna Kulala stage, and Uganda Waragi stage provides diverse vibes and experiences until Sunday morning.”

To ensure a secure environment, security has been heightened along the Nile banks and surrounding areas. Ticket prices for the festival vary were in different categories, catering for diverse patrons thus:

Die-Hard (East African) at UGX 150,000; Die-Hard (Non-East African): $125; Early Bird (East African): UGX 200,000; Early Bird (Non-East African): $165; Pre-Sale (East African): UGX 250,000 and Pre-Sale (Non-East African):$200.

The entire festival has taken at the Jinja Golf Course, showcasing diverse cultures and non-stop entertainment for three consecutive days.

The turn up has been quite high as many cultures have attended up form the western world and the local artistes within the country like the Bamasaba, Basoga, Baganda, Teso etc… expressing and show casing their cultures.

According to the business community at the festival, this year’s Nyege Nyege has been a joyful festival and its location being good in the city has ensured that they make some good returns.

Racheal Nagidde, one of the fresh fruits sellers, says one serving has been costing 3,000 shillings since Thursday, being thrice the 1,000 on normal days. Racheal has called upon the fellow business people in Jinja to start thinking how they will money from Nyege Nyege again this time next year.

Despite criticism from religious leaders over nudity, casual sex and other western cultures like dress code, Jinja Resident City Commissioner Gulume Balyaino encouraged the business to maximize sales especially for those dealing crafts, so they would from their attractive offerings.

URN