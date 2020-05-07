Kadaga tasks Minister to justify suspension of district council meetings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has questioned the suspension of district council meetings during the coronavirus crisis describing the move by the Ministry of Local Government as a ‘suspension of democracy.’

This followed a concern raised by Nakasongola County MP Noah Mutebi Wanzala about the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Local Government directing district councils to halt sittings. In the guidelines which were issued last month, the Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi advised the local governments to operate with skeletal essential staff.

Magyezi said that budgets for local government could be passed by only the Business Committee and that the council would convene after the COVID-19 crisis to make approvals. Magyezi added that each meeting should not have more than five people.

But Wanzala said that the suspension of the district council meetings is likely to affect district budgets, development plans and other businesses and appealed that the district councils, sub-county and municipality councils should be allowed to meet at least once a month.

Kadaga directed the Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi to explain whether there was no possibility of allowing the local council meetings to continue while observing COVID-19 guidelines. She said that local councils are an issue of democracy and representation and therefore no need to suspend them.

At the moment, only district chairpersons and Mayors are free to move from their homes.

URN