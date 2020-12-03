Kadaga directs Busoga CAOs to present budget for sugarcane access roads

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) in sugarcane growing districts in Busoga to come up with a budget for repair of roads.

Kadaga expressed dismay at the state of the community roads in areas where sugar millers operate noting that roads are nearly impassable and have been consistently damaged by trucks carrying cane and other cargo to and from the millers.

Kadaga made the directive while meeting CAOs from the districts of Luuka, Kamuli, Namutumba, Namayingo, Iganga, Jinja and Kaliro in her office on Wednesday.

Kadaga’s meeting with the CAOs follows a meeting she held on the 25th of November with the managing directors of sugar companies operating in the region during which she expressed her concerns about the state of the feeder roads.

The Managing Director GM Sugar Ltd, Milan Dobaria said then that since most companies have construction machines they use for their feeder roads, they would be able to support the cause.

Kadaga has now directed the CAOs to sit with the district engineers and come up with a budget for repair of the roads which can then be presented to the millers.

Kadaga noted that once the budget has been drawn up, then the districts and the millers can agree on an implementation plan for the districts of Busoga.

The Kamuli CAO Andrew Mawejje said the CAOs would return to their respective district engineers and draw up a budget that would be discussed with the regional engineers before it is presented to the speaker.

The parties agreed to meet next Wednesday to discuss progress made.

******

URN