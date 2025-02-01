Kabaziguruka: Supreme Court judgement a win for all Ugandans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Nakawa MP, Michael Kabaziguruka, has said that the Supreme Court judgement is a win for all Ugandans.

In 2016, Kabaziguruka was arrested and charged in the General Court Martial for crimes related to illegal possession of firearms and conspiring against the security of the defence forces.

He challenged his trial in the General court martial in the Constitutional Court arguing that as a civilian, it was illegal to charge him in a military court.

Kabaziguruka was speaking after the Supreme Court ruled that military courts are not vested with the competency to try civilians.

Kabaziguruka praised lawyer Medard Ssegona who approached him and offered to represent him in his legal endeavors.

Ssegona said the court martial has been used by President Yoweri Museveni as a scarecrow for anyone who challenges his leadership. Ssegona applauded the Supreme Court justices led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo for delivering the long-awaited decision.

Leader of Opposition (LOP), Joel Ssenyonyi, said Ugandans’ voices over the court martial have been heard. Ssenyonyi said the court martial has been wrongfully prosecuting civilians but today’s Supreme Court judgment has settled the matter.

Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General said the military court has been used to persecute several NUP supporters since 2020. He said they are very glad and they salute every person who has refused to plead guilty.

“I Honourably, receive the judgment and orders of the Supreme Court. I am grateful that they have confirmed the position of the Constitutional Court. This decision will go a long way in shaping the constitutional jurisprudence of our Nation. It has restored the trust of the people in the Court of Judicature. Let the military ‘courts’ now concentrate on disciplining their respective officers as guided by the Supreme Court,” lawyer Abubaker Ssekajako said.

The Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago urged President Museveni not to influence the court martial to defy Supreme Court judgement and orders to have all civilian cases taken to civilian courts.

