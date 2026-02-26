Kabasweka and Nyachama set pace in MTN Uganda sponsored 2026 Entebbe Ladies Open

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two of the favourites, defending 2024 Entebbe Ladies Open champion Peace Kabasweka from Toro Club and Uganda Ladies Open 2025 champion Mercy Nyachama of Kenya jumped into an early lead as the Entebbe Ladies Open teed off Thursday.

Identical scores of 75 (4 over par) set the pace on day one, with three time Uganda Ladies Open champion Martha Babirye 1 stroke behind together with, Neema Olomi of Tanzania and Uganda’s Lilian Koowe.

The field also features regional talents including Loveness Frank from Tanzania, Wendy Angudeyo from Uganda, Victoria Elias from Tanzania, Rukia Nalwoga from Uganda, and Stella Gama from Malawi.

Irene Nakalembe, a professional from Entebbe Club who won the Entebbe Ladies title seven consecutive times, will compete in the subsidiary event in support of the Ladies championship.

MTN Uganda a day earlier, officially announced its sponsorship of the 2026 Entebbe Ladies Open, reaffirming its long standing commitment to the growth of women’s golf and sport in Uganda. The announcement was made at the Entebbe Clubhouse ahead of the tournament, from 26th to 28th February 2026 at the historic Entebbe Club.

The Entebbe Ladies Open, a premier fixture on the calendar of the Uganda Golf Union, returns this year as one of the most significant women’s amateur tournaments in the region. After not being hosted in 2025, the revival of this prestigious World Amateur Golf Ranking event marks a defining moment for Entebbe Club and for the women’s game in Uganda.

As the first Ladies Open on the national golf calendar, the tournament sets the tone for the competitive season while meaningfully ushering in the month of March, globally recognised as Women’s Month. This year’s edition aligns with the International Women’s Day 2026 theme, “Give to Gain,” which calls for generosity, collaboration, and intentional investment in women as a pathway to accelerating gender equality. Through sponsorship, mentorship, and increased competitive opportunities, the tournament reflects the belief that when women are supported with resources and visibility, the entire sporting ecosystem benefits, driving broader social and economic progress.

On Friday, the Bronze category will join the competition, and the evening will feature a specially curated networking experience at the newly refurbished Entebbe Clubhouse. The tournament will culminate on Saturday with the final round and a prize giving ceremony later in the evening at the traditional 19th Hole celebration.

Speaking at the announcement, Justina Icabala, Enterprise Segment Manager at MTN Uganda and Team lead of the MTN Ladies’ golfers, emphasized the company’s continued investment in sport as part of its broader commitment to national development.

“MTN Uganda believes in the power of sport to transform lives, build networks, and create opportunity. Golf in particular provides a unique platform where business, mentorship, and personal growth intersect. Our continued support of the Entebbe Ladies Open reflects our confidence in the women shaping this sport and in the long term value it creates for communities and for Uganda. As the biggest supporter of sports in the country, we see women’s golf not as a niche, but as a strategic space for growth and empowerment.”

This year’s tournament boasts one of the strongest elite amateur fields in recent memory. A sh10 million elite reward package, made possible by MTN Uganda’s sponsorship, represents a bold and progressive step for the amateur women’s game, where reward levels of this scale have traditionally been reserved for professional circuits. The enhanced prize structure is expected to raise the level of competition and inspire top tier performance.

Lady Captain of Entebbe Club, Maureen Okura, described the return of the Ladies Open as a milestone for the club and its members.

“The Entebbe Ladies Open is a significant milestone for Entebbe Club. Reviving this prestigious World Amateur Golf Ranking event reaffirms our position on the regional and global amateur golf stage. It enhances our international visibility and contributes to the long term sustainability of the club. For our members, this is a clear affirmation that Entebbe Club is not just participating in the game; we are leading it.”

She added that players and spectators can expect a highly competitive and unpredictable championship.

“This year’s MTN Entebbe Ladies Open will showcase one of the strongest elite fields we have seen in recent years. We are welcoming players who have consistently won on the local scene and represented Uganda internationally. With a field this strong, it is difficult to predict a winner, and that is what makes it exciting. The suspense and competitiveness will define this edition. We are not waiting for the future of women’s golf; we are building it here at Entebbe.”

The return of the Entebbe Ladies Open reinforces Uganda’s growing stature within the regional golf community and underscores MTN Uganda’s role as a consistent enabler of sport. As the tournament tees off, the spotlight will not only be on competition, but on the continued advancement of women in golf across Uganda and the wider region.

