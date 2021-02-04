Kabale university lecturer arrested for attempted murder

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wilbroad Byamukama, a lecturer at Kabale University has been arrested for the attempted murder of Rubanda Town Council Mayor-elect Norman Tushabe.

Byamukama, 31, a resident of Murore village in Rubanda Town Council was arrested on grounds that he knocked Tushabe on Wednesday morning. According to police, Tushabe who was knocked with a speaking Nissan Fuga registration number UBF-903L is now nursing broken legs at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region told our reporter last night that Byamukama together with another group of people accused Tushabe of assaulting his opponent John Bosco Tumwesigye. Tushabe had been arrested together with his agents on assault charges early in the day but was later released on police bond, angering Byamukama and his colleagues.

Maate says that after the release, Byamukama and his group threatened to deal with Tushabe and also started trailing him with a motor vehicle. But later, Byamukama reportedly found Tushane at Kishaki Catholic Parish polling station, where he ran over him with a car.

Maate says that police have preferred attempted murder charges against Byamukama after preliminary investigations revealed that the accident was intended to kill out of malice. While Byamukama is detained at Rubanda Police Station, the police are still searching for his other colleagues.

Tushabe told our reporter that Byamukama was in a group comprising Rev.Fr. Charles Lwanga, the rector of St. Adrian’s Seminary Rubanda and his deputy, Rev. Fr. Nicholas Mwesigwa, Justus Magara and another person only identified as John Baptista when they stormed Kishaki Catholic Parish polling station, chased away his supporters and attempted to grab the ballot papers from the EC officials.

According to Annet Ashaba, the Rubanda District Returning Officer, Tushabe was declared the winner of the polls after securing 3,039 votes while Tumwesigye got 2,874 votes. Tumwesigye was contesting as an independent candidate despite losing to Tushabe during the NRM primaries that were held last year.

